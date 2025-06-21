NERVOSA Releases Music Video For New Single 'Smashing Heads'

Following the release of their acclaimed fifth studio album "Jailbreak", Brazilian/Greek death/thrash metallers NERVOSA return with a brutal new single, titled "Smashing Heads".

"This new single celebrates 15 years of NERVOSA, a resume of our musical journey throughout these years, " the band comments. "'Smashing Heads' is a special release to commemorate this milestone and close one chapter before we unleash something entirely new with our next album."

NERVOSA states about the new song: "'Smashing Heads' talks about the obsession from the feelings that can drive you crazy. The sensation of being out of control because you can't leave behind what you feel. Each of us has a different way to freak out and that is what you can see in our video clip.

"We worked very hard to bring our vision and ideas about that. Gabriela is an actress and she helped a lot with the acting and with the conception of the video. We recorded on the basement of our studio and we are very happy with the results, but we can't wait to bring a new album and more new songs."

"Jailbreak" saw NERVOSA guitarist and founder Prika Amaral step up her duties to become the band's main vocalist.

Regarding her decision to take over the lead vocals in NERVOSA, Prika told Dead Rhetoric: "This last record for NERVOSA that we recorded and composed together was a huge challenge — probably the biggest challenge in my entire career — because I never was a singer; I've always been a guitarist. In the entire life of NERVOSA, I've always been doing some backing vocals. My specialized thing was more in the deep growls, the extreme vocals, the low vocals. I had to learn how to sing properly — not only in the low voices, because NERVOSA is historically thrash metal, we have high and medium voices. The low vocals were necessary, but not the main thing. So then I called one of my best friends, Mayara Puertas. She is one of my favorite singers ever, and she's also a very close friend. She was teaching me how to discover my skills in the vocal parts — teaching me how to do the highs, the medium range, and thinking about not only how to put out this voice but also how to take care of it. We need to be in good condition with our bodies, change our lifestyle to give the best (effort) for our performance.

"For one side, it was a big challenge because I didn't know what to expect being a singer," Prika explained. "On the other hand, many songs in the history of NERVOSA, I also composed the vocal lines. The song 'Death', it's one of our most well-known songs, it was a song that I composed the vocal lines and also the lyrics. For me to compose everything, it was a big challenge. I enjoy this a lot; it's something that I’ve done differently in my career of NERVOSA. I was doing for thirteen years the same thing — this brought for me a new excitement as a musician. I was learning and discovering new things in each and every song that we were recording. In each song, I was doing different vocals, and the next day I was not remembering what I had done before, so that's why we have diversity with the vocal lines. I have a lot of fun that I haven't had in a long time. I was paying attention to everything. I'm still learning with every show I play."

NERVOSA is:

Vocals, Guitars: Prika Amaral

Guitars: Helena Kotina

Drums: Gabriela Abud

Bass: Hel Pyre and Emmelie Herwegh

Photo credit: Akis Zaralis