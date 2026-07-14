NICKELBACK Announces New Album 'Everything Under The Sun', Shares 'Rattle The Cage' Single Featuring JOHN 5

Rock icons NICKELBACK today announced their highly anticipated new studio album, "Everything Under The Sun", will arrive on October 30, 2026, via Virgin Music Group, while simultaneously unveiling the blistering lead single, "Rattle The Cage" (featuring John 5). Available everywhere today, the track marks the first taste of the band's powerful new era.

Marking the band's first new music since 2022's "Get Rollin'", "Everything Under The Sun" arrives at a moment of renewed momentum for one of rock's most enduring acts. Fresh off the success of their acclaimed documentary "Hate To Love: Nickelback" and the record-breaking "Get Rollin'" world tour — the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career — NICKELBACK continue to build on a legacy that has only grown stronger with time.

True to its title, "Everything Under The Sun" delivers the complete spectrum of what has made NICKELBACK one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Across the album, towering arena-ready anthems collide with reflective songwriting, undeniable melodies, massive guitars, and the unmistakable chemistry that has defined the band for more than three decades.

Leading the campaign is "Rattle The Cage", an explosive first taste of the album. Heavy, loud, and blisteringly fast, the track channels the electricity that erupts every night between the band and their fans inside packed arenas around the globe. Fueled by pounding riffs, soaring hooks, and relentless energy, "Rattle The Cage" captures the communal spirit that has become synonymous with a NICKELBACK live show.

"This album has every side of the band on it," says NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger. "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long. 'Rattle The Cage' felt like the perfect way to kick the door open — it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can't wait for people to hear it."

From humble beginnings in Hanna, Alberta, NICKELBACK have grown into one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century. Since emerging onto the global stage with "Silver Side Up" and the era-defining hit "How You Remind Me", the band has built an unparalleled catalog of rock staples, earning multiple Grammy Award nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, JUNO Awards and international acclaim along the way.

With nearly 60 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams across digital platforms, and more than 50 million monthly listeners across digital platforms, NICKELBACK remain one of the most streamed and commercially successful rock bands in the world. Their music continues to resonate across generations, finding new audiences through streaming while maintaining a devoted global fanbase that has filled arenas for more than two decades.

That enduring appeal reached new heights over the past several years. The Netflix documentary "Hate To Love: Nickelback" became a global sensation, spending weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 while offering fans an unprecedented look inside the band's remarkable journey. At the same time, the "Get Rollin'" world tour shattered attendance records and reaffirmed NICKELBACK's reputation as one of rock's premier live acts.

"Everything Under The Sun" builds on that momentum while looking firmly ahead. It is both a celebration of everything NICKELBACK has accomplished and a statement that their creative fire burns as brightly as ever.

The album also marks NICKELBACK's first release with Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs. As the band embarks on this exciting new chapter, Virgin Music Group president, North America, Jacqueline Saturn, shares: "NICKELBACK have built one of the most remarkable careers in music, and it's a huge honor for everyone at Virgin Music Group to work alongside a band with such an enduring legacy and global impact. We're thrilled to partner with them as they begin this exciting new chapter and can't wait for fans to experience 'Everything Under The Sun'."

More than thirty years into their career, NICKELBACK continue to evolve without losing the unmistakable sound that made them one of modern rock's defining bands. With "Everything Under The Sun", they prove that their story is still unfolding — and that their biggest moments may still lie ahead.

"Everything Under The Sun" track listing:

01. Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5)

02. Bones For The Crows

03. I Already Know

04. Leave Me Behind

05. If I Don't Go

06. Make Me Love You

07. Chasin' Famous

08. Simple Song

09. Technicolor Steamboat

10. Lift Somebody Up

11. Bottled Dreams

12. Last Night Was Fun

Photo credit: Lindsay Siu