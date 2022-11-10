OBITUARY Announces 'Dying Of Everything' Album, Shares 'The Wrong Time' Music Video

Florida death metal veterans OBITUARY will release a new studio album, "Dying Of Everything", on January 13 via Relapse Records.

The official music video for the LP's first single, "The Wrong Time", directed by Odd Life Studios, can be seen below.

OBITUARY comments: "We couldn't be more excited to FINALLY get this new album out and into the hands of the fans!

"We chose 'The Wrong Time' for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from 'Dying of Everything'."

"Dying Of Everything" destroys in the time-honored tradition of early OBITUARY classics "Slowly We Rot" and "Cause Of Death", while maintaining the killer studio sound that the band has been perfecting in their own studio since 2007's monstrous "Xecutioner's Return".

"Dying Of Everything" track listing:

01. Barely Alive

02. The Wrong Time

03. Without A Conscience

04. War

05. Dying Of Everything

06. My Will To Live

07. By The Dawn

08. Weaponize The Hate

09. Torn Apart

10. Be Warned

Like just about every album in OBITUARY's vast catalog, "Dying Of Everything" is instantly memorable; it's a skill that OBITUARY have only improved upon over the years.

It's unusual for a band that's been around since the '80s to be doing some of their best work in the 2020s, but that's exactly what OBITUARY have accomplished through their do-it-yourself attitude and relentless touring on a worldwide level.

"I think it comes down to passion," vocalist John Tardy offers. "I say this all the time, but if something's not fun, I'm not gonna do it. And we're having more fun than ever."

This past February, OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy confirmed to Finland's Chaoszine that the band had completed work on its long-awaited new studio album. Regarding the musical direction of the follow-up to 2017's self-titled effort, he said: "It is fucking awesome. It is OBITUARY, absolutely 100 percent, meat and potatoes, but with Ken's [Andrews, lead guitar] influence and him being able to write a few songs with me on this one, he brings a much more old-school thrash metal feel. So it's fresh, it's killer, it's exciting on some of those songs, but then also the meat and potatoes, there are some songs that are so heavy on this record, man. I'm so proud of it. I can't wait for people to hear it. And the production — we recorded it at our studio and then we sent it off to Joe Cincotta, my boy who's done the last four albums with us. He did an amazing job; the sound of this record is fantastic. I can't wait for everybody to hear it."

In March 2021, John Tardy told France's United Rock Nations that OBITUARY had used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for a new studio album. "We've definitely been working on new tunes, and we've been taking our time," he said. "We didn't feel like releasing [a new album] now in the middle of the pandemic when you can't go on tour and support it is not what we wanted to do, so we're in no hurry. But by the time next year comes around, we're gonna be hitting the road again. We're getting tours set up, and we will be releasing another album next year before we hit the road and start touring again."

Asked what fans can expect from the new LP, John said: "I think it's just gonna sound like OBITUARY. [Laughs] You know us — we're kind of cavemen; we don't like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we're getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it's heavy and pounding, then that's what you can expect."

Earlier this year, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. In the book, David E. Gehlke — author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" — provides an unprecedented look at the death metal legends through all-new, in-depth interviews with bandmembers past and present, recording engineers, scene contemporaries and music industry veterans who've worked directly with the band throughout OBITUARY's nearly four-decade career. Packed with hundreds of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a foreword from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA),the 328-page hardcover "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary" is exclusively available for order via decibelmagazine.com.

Photo credit: Tim Hubbard