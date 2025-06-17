OZZY OSBOURNE's DNA Sample Can Be Yours For $450: 'Clone Me, You Bastards'

For the first time ever, a brand is selling the DNA of one of its celebrity ambassadors for future cloning.

Introducing Infinite Ozzy from Liquid Death — ultra-limited empty cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea that were actually drank by Ozzy Osbourne himself and contain his DNA.

Ozzy drank 10 cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea and then each can was sealed to preserve his DNA. Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come.

Each of these limited-edition official Ozzy DNA cans comes in a lab-quality container, each hand-signed by Ozzy. There are only 10 Ozzy DNA cans in existence. They will be sold for $450 each on liquiddeath.com/ozzy.

Osbourne said in a statement: "Clone me, you bastards."

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. Liquid Death takes low-calorie beverages and packages them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Liquid Death's product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and more. A portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping fight plastic pollution and further Liquid Death's #deathtoplastic sustainability mission.

Liquid Death became a NASCAR sponsor last spring and inked a wide-ranging deal with the Madison Square Garden family of entertainment venue companies, landing the brand's iced teas and sparkling waters at MSG, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater in New York, as well as at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Liquid Death ran its first national Super Bowl ad and signed a multiyear deal to become the official iced tea partner of Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

A year ago, Ozzy joined forces with Liquid Death for a hilarious video campaign warning kids not to snort the beverage brand's Death Dust. At the time, Osbourne said in a statement: "I love how Liquid Death makes a healthy thing like hydration more fun. Sharon, the family, and I drink Liquid Death all the time. It's delicious. But seriously, don't snort or inject anything they make. It's much better for drinking."