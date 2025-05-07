PARKWAY DRIVE Shares 'Sacred', First New Single In Three Years

Australia's metal giants PARKWAY DRIVE have unveiled their powerful new track "Sacred" — a monumental blend of strength and vision that showcases the band's ultimate drive and power. The anthemic new single marks the band's first release since their critically acclaimed 2022 album "Darker Still", and arrives alongside a visually stunning music video, directed by Third Eye Visuals.

PARKWAY DRIVE vocalist Winston McCall comments: "The mission statement for 'Sacred' is pretty damn simple. An anthemic wrecking ball of positive energy. Our lives and the way we exist in the world has been pushed further and further through the lenses and frames of negativity and hopelessness. Obsession with everything we lack, everything we hate, everyone we blame, everything that keeps us down. We sell the unique parts of us most precious just to buy back manufactured pieces of self in order that we may feel whole again. 'Sacred' is our identity. 'Sacred' is our time. Never lose sight and never lose hope."

The release of "Sacred" arrives as PARKWAY DRIVE gears up for a landmark year of performances, starting with a sold-out symphonic show at the iconic Sydney Opera House this June — a powerful culmination and celebration of their 20-year journey. From there, they will co-headline the "Summer Of Loud" 2025 tour across the U.S. and Canada, which will see them playing some of their biggest North American shows yet. PARKWAY DRIVE will serve as a co-headliner on "Summer Of Loud" tour alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE.

PARKWAY DRIVE's landmark year will conclude with the band’s highly anticipated 20th-anniversary arena tour across Europe this fall. Joining them on this momentous tour will be fellow Australians THY ART IS MURDER and THE AMITY AFFLICTION. This massive arena run will feature PARKWAY DRIVE's most ambitious production to date, performed with the passion and power that has defined PARKWAY DRIVE as one of the most important forces in modern metal.

Photo credit: Third Eye Visuals