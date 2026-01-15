PETER FRAMPTON's Iconic Album 'Frampton Comes Alive!' Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic album "Frampton Comes Alive!" Upon its original release in 1976, "Frampton Comes Alive!" became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the top-selling live albums of all time, with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide.

As part of the celebration, Frampton will release a Vinylphyle edition of "Frampton Comes Alive!" on January 22 via A&M/UMe. One of the greatest rock albums of the 1970s can now be heard on vinyl again, presented as it was originally intended to sound. The limited Vinylphyle double LP pressing is sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax 1/4" production master, with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes, and pressed on 180g black vinyl at RTI. The package features a four-panel insert including a new interview with Frampton and Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop. In addition to the Vinylphyle release, the album is also available to experience in Dolby Atmos, following its 2024 immersive audio debut.

"I can't believe it's now been 50 years since 'Frampton Comes Alive!' was released, but that record still feels like a living, breathing moment in my life," says Frampton. "When we decided to do this Vinylphyle edition, it was important to me that it be done the right way. I personally asked that the audio be sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax production master because I wanted it to sound exactly as we heard it back then. This album was born onstage, and hearing it presented this way on vinyl feels like bringing that energy back to life for longtime fans and new listeners alike."

First released in January 1976, "Frampton Comes Alive!" quickly became a defining moment in live rock performance, capturing the energy and charisma that shaped Frampton's early touring years. As Rolling Stone noted, Frampton "owned the year 1976 like nobody else in rock." The album spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earned an "Album Of The Year" nomination at the 19th annual Grammy Awards and has since been certified eight times platinum by the RIAA. Its explosive reception helped establish Frampton as one of the era's most commanding live performers. Inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, the record remains a cultural touchstone frequently cited by outlets including The New York Times, Billboard and Variety as one of the greatest live albums ever recorded.

The legendary musician recently wrapped up his extensive "Let's Do It Again!" headline tour. Despite announcing a farewell run in 2019 due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, Frampton has spent the last few years touring the country over, appearing on stages across America, sitting in with the house band at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville.

In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography, "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir", debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, "Rockstar", as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.