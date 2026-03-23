PUDDLE OF MUDD Releases Music Video For 'Free' From 'Kiss The Machine' Album

PUDDLE OF MUDD has released the official music video for the song "Free". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Kiss The Machine", which came out in May 2025 via Pavement Entertainment. The music video was directed by Vicente Cordero and filmed in Los Angeles.

"Free" takes on a deeply personal meaning for PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin. The song reflects his own struggles that he has contended with over the years. Essentially, "Free" is about severing ties with bad influences, whether it's people or vices, and surrounding yourself with the good.

Scantlin says: "Everybody goes through life with ups and downs, and you can find your way. Along the way, people come around and they're not your people. Accept the people who are trying to help you."

When times get especially tough, Scantlin finds help in a higher power. Scantlin says: "Look up to God, ask Him for help, and He'll take you somewhere better.

"I hope people hear their own story in 'Free' and take whatever they need from the song," he adds. "Keep your head up, improve, and remain awesome. God will guide you in the right direction. Get free. Stay free. Stay kind and be nice to each other."

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

PUDDLE OF MUDD's most recent touring lineup saw Scantlin joined by returning bassist Michael Anthony Grajewski and new members Miles Schon — son of legendary JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon — on lead guitar and Jon Smith on drums.

This past February, PUDDLE OF MUDD released the official music video for the band's latest single, "Rain", available now through LoudHit Records in partnership with Virgin Music Group.

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide — including four million in the United States — PUDDLE OF MUDD became one of the most successful rock acts of the early 2000s. Their breakout album "Come Clean" (2001) produced the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash "Blurry", along with enduring radio staples like "She Hates Me", "Control" and "Drift & Die", helping shape a generation of post-grunge rock.

Produced by Eric T. Johnson (founder of NI Music Group / LoudHit Records) and Aben Eubanks (Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter for Kelly Clarkson),"Rain" signaled a creative rebirth for the multi-platinum band. The track leans into vulnerability and restraint, channeling the emotional authenticity that made "Blurry" resonate — while delivering a contemporary sonic edge for today's rock audience.

Last November, PUDDLE OF MUDD released the official music video for its previous single, "Monsters".

"Monsters" was originally made available in October 2025 without prior announcement through Virgin Records.

In August 2025, PUDDLE OF MUDD signed a new management contract with NI Music Group. Shortly afterward, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin entered Warner Chappell Studios in Los Angeles with NI Music Group CEO Eric T. Johnson, who co-wrote and produced the track alongside audio engineer Ethan Ray Shevin. Scantlin later confirmed that "Monsters" was written, recorded, and produced entirely during those sessions.