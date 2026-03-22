Watch: DAVID ELLEFSON Performs MEGADETH's Entire 'Countdown To Extinction' Album In Bochnia, Poland During 2026 'Bass Warrior' Tour

On March 19, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson returned to Kino Regis in Bochnia, Poland as part of his 2026 "Bass Warrior Tour", which features Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of MEGADETH hits, including the band's classic "Countdown To Extinction" album in its entirety, solo material and other hard rock and metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career. Video of the entire concert can be seen below.

Shortly after the concert, Ellefson took to his social media to write: "Tonight in Bochnia, Poland — what a night! Bochnia, this was our third time with you and you were absolutely incredible. Thank you for coming out and celebrating 'Countdown To Extinction' with us for a high-energy, SOLD OUT show. Every voice, every riff, every moment — unforgettable. It was also amazing to bring 'Angry Again' and '99 Ways To Die' back into the set — two killer tracks from that 1992–93 era that hit just as hard today."

Featured songs in video below:

00:00 Intro

01:30 Skin O' My Teeth

04:51 Symphony Of Destruction

09:00 Architecture Of Aggression

12:32 Foreclosure Of A Dream

17:03 Sweating Bullets

22:36 This Was My Life

27:37 Countdown To Extinction

31:56 High Speed Dirt

36:21 Psychotron

41:58 Captive Honour

46:46 Ashes In Your Mouth

54:50 NA-PIE-RDA-LAĆ SKIT

55:26 Angry Again

59:18 99 Ways to Die

1:03:19 Peace Sells (But Who's Buying?)

Bochnia Rocks! is an exceptional concert series that has been bringing world-class rock and metal stars to the Regis Cinema in Bochnia for years. Thanks to this initiative, Bochnia has become a one-of-a-kind destination on Poland's musical map, allowing fans to experience legends up close in a remarkably intimate atmosphere.

Ellefson previously stated about this year's "Bass Warrior" tour: "'Bass Warrior' has become an annual celebration with my fans across Europe. This year I'm really excited to be performing the 'Countdown To Extinction' album in its entirety on the tour. It's always been one of my favorite albums in my discography and I'm looking forward to celebrating those songs with my fans on the tour in March."

Ellefson's 2026 "Bass Warrior" tour features David accompanied by guitarist and musical director Andy Martongelli (ELLEFSON-SOTO, ARTHEMIS),guitarist Walter Cianciusi, drummer Alessio Palizzi and vocalist Mattia Fiagolo.

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 22 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefeson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

In his first book, Ellefson admitted that he became a salaried employee upon his return to MEGADETH 15 years ago. He told Metal-Rules.com in an interview: "Going from being a co-founding owner to just a sideman musician was initially why I didn't come back in 2004. I was not happy with the participations that were presented to me. In recent times, coming back, I found great joy in doing music with a lot of other people in other settings that helped me fall back in love with playing music. Now I can come back into or go into musical situations and be able to be there for a purpose and level of pay. Being a sideman absolves you from being involved in all the other stuff. At this point in my life, I would rather leave that stuff on the sidelines. Like American Express says, 'membership has its privileges,' being a sideman has its benefits. In my case, it helps retain a friendship too. In order to have a friendship, I had to give up some ownership."

During a February 2021 appearance on Mitch Joel's "Groove - The No Treble Podcast", Ellefson reflected on his legal battle with Mustaine, saying: "I firmly believe Dave and I ended up in that situation because he and I were not directly communicating. There was a new manager, a new lawyer, a new team of people, and they were all trying to impress the client, so they were just, 'Well, we're just doing whatever the boss tells us to do.' And it's, like, wait a minute — your job is to manage and counsel and direct your client, and — in my opinion — avoid litigation, avoid these things. Those people are no longer here — they've all been let go, thank God — and once most of them were let go was when Dave and I had an opportunity to come back and reconcile. And as soon as Dave and I get in a room, it's, like, 'What the hell are we fighting over? Get your guitar. Let's play. Let's jam.' And then it becomes about the music, and there it is. So when we keep it on that level, it goes well. When the business people and the lawyers and the people come in and they try to sort of put logic around it, that's when the trouble [begins].

"I've always said MEGADETH is completely illogical — there's no logic to it at all," he continued. "And there's not really supposed to be, because it's something of the heart — it's not of the head; it's of the heart. I always say the longest journey is the 15 inches from the head to the heart. To memorize it is one thing, but to know it by heart is another thing. And that's what we do as musicians — we don't just memorize it; we have to really [know] it by heart. And that's what a group is — a musical setting is about that. And, of course, there has to be some sort of business dynamic around it to kind of make it work, I guess — at least for the accountants."

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly five years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.