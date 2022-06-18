QUEENSRŸCHE Teases New Song 'In Extremis'

QUEENSRŸCHE has shared a short teaser for a new song, apparently titled "In Extremis". The track is expected to appear on the band's upcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance", due on October 7 via Century Media Records.

Last month, QUEENSRŸCHE guitarist Michael Wilton shared a teaser for the upcoming follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict", and he included the following message: "Digital Noise Alliance - October 7, 2022 #Queensryche #DigitalNoiseAlliance #NewAlbum".

"Digital Noise Alliance" was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and "The Verdict" LPs.

This past March, QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre told FOX17 Rock & Review about the band's upcoming LP: "Each song might have a little different attitude and we wanted to just use real amps and all the vintage, real stuff that was used throughout the history of QUEENSRŸCHE.

"We did all the drums at a place in Clearwater [Florida] — a huge home with the most amazing ceiling for a drum room," La Torre continued. "So we did all the drums there. And then, really, at my place [in St. Petersburg, Florida], we're able to track all the guitars, bass and vocals.

"Those days of renting thousand-dollar-a-day studios, we don't really need that anymore. And our producer Zeuss, who did the last two QUEENSRŸCHE albums — he does all Rob Zombie's stuff; he's a very seasoned producer, [and] he does mixing and mastering, so he's a one-stop shop — he's down here from Massachusetts. So he's handling all those duties. And things are going really well. We're having a great time."

Last November, La Torre told Canada's The Metal Voice about the musical direction of the new QUEENSRŸCHE material: "It doesn't sound like 'The Verdict'. It's its own new kind of thing. We really kind of just focused more on melodic hooks. I don't think we went in thinking, like, 'Oh, we need to sound old school or new or this.'"

He continued: "You know what we did on this record… Every other time, each guy would kind of submit their own song ideas and then we would kind of work on that. But what we did on this record was, other than Eddie [Jackson, bass] — Eddie has a couple of songs that are really cool that he wrote and then showed us kind of when they were pretty much done. And then Michael kind of wrote some interesting chords — still staying within the keys and everything. But we all got in a room with our here [in Florida], and we literally started from scratch. Like, 'Michael, what do you got?' [And he would] come up with a riff. And Casey [Grillo] would sit on the drums, or I would sit on the drums. We were all actually in a room and just tried it like the good old days. So this record was totally like that — the whole thing pretty much, minus one or two songs. And even that changed a little bit."

In early 2021, Wilton told The Metal Voice about the sound of the new QUEENSRŸCHE music: "Our producer, Zeuss, if this is any indication, he says it sounds like QUEENSRŸCHE … I think we're just going with our gut right now. You don't wanna take too many drastic chances in this day and age. So I think it's more of a continuation of 'The Verdict', maybe, in some sense. We're riding that wave. It's been good to us. [Laughs]"

In October, Wilton confirmed that returning guitarist Mike Stone would contribute guitar solos to the band's next studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past five years, Grillo has been filling in for QUEENSRŸCHE's original drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In early October, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against the band's fellow original members Wilton and Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge.

Earlier this year, QUEENSRŸCHE pulled out of SCORPIONS' rescheduled "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency in order to support JUDAS PRIEST on the "50 Heavy Metal Years" North American tour dates. The trek kicked off on March 4 in Peoria, Illinois and concluded on April 13 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Photo courtesy of QUEENSRŸCHE's Facebook page