REVOCATION Announces New Album 'New Gods, New Masters'

Technical death metal architects REVOCATION will release their new full-length album, "New Gods, New Masters", on September 26 via Metal Blade Records.

REVOCATION creates extreme music for extreme times. On "New Gods, New Masters", their fifth record for Metal Blade, the quartet — spearheaded by founder/vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson — delivers nine potent and portentous songs of brutal lyrical and musical significance. While their critically lauded, 2022-released "Netherheaven" full-length set a high bar for the band, an even sharper musical and lyrical focus was achieved on "New Gods, New Masters". The Boston-bred Davidson credits newest members Harry Lannon (rhythm guitar and backing vocals since 2023) and bassist Alex Weber with a renewed energy and intensity both in the studio and onstage.

"It's been a pleasure ripping with those guys alongside Ash [Pearson], who always crushes it behind the kit," he notes. In terms of his own playing, writing, and singing he adds, "I'm always refining my craft and trying to get better."

Titling the album "New Gods, New Masters" reflects Davidson's belief about humans' need to worship various gods. "It seems as if that desire is encoded in our DNA. As science and our understanding of nature and the universe as a whole increases, the religions of the old gods start to become obsolete," he says. "However, I believe we've replaced our old gods with new ones, worshipping technology and creating a cult-like idolatry of innovators. I've been very fascinated with the development of artificial intelligence, and I'm deeply concerned where this could lead humanity whether it's the slow march towards a technological dystopia or the all-out annihilation of our species."

In advance of the record's release, today the band unveils first single "Cronenberged", featuring guest vocals by Jonny Davy of JOB FOR A COWBOY. The track centers itself on a science experiment gone wrong.

"I'm a massive sci-fi horror fan and love the body horror genre that David Cronenberg helped to create so this is my homage to that," notes Davidson. "Also, shout out to 'Rick And Morty' for inspiring the song title."

"The video for 'Cronenberged' features tons of gore and practical effects," he continues. "It was so fun to create a little mini sci-fi horror movie for this track. Getting to transform into a hideous tentacle monster was a real treat. I knew things were going well when the My Good Eye film crew were gagging at how gross it was off screen."

"New Gods, New Masters" was produced by Davidson and mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren (THE HAUNTED, SPIRITBOX) with artwork by Paolo Girardi (BELL WITCH, MOTHER OF GRAVES, BLACK BREATH, CRYPTOPSY). In addition to Jonny Davy, the record includes guest appearances by Travis Ryan of CATTLE DECAPITATION, Luc Lemay of GORGUTS, and jazz guitarist Gilad Hekselman.

"New Gods, New Masters" will be released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.

"New Gods, New Masters" track listing:

01. New Gods, New Masters

02. Sarcophagi Of The Soul

03. Confines Of Infinity (feat. Travis Ryan of CATTLE DECAPITATION)

04. Dystopian Vermin

05. Despiritualized

06. The All Seeing (feat. Gilad Hekselman)

07. Data Corpse

08. Cronenberged (feat. Jonny Davy of JOB FOR A COWBOY)

09. Buried Epoch (feat. Luc Lemay of GORGUTS)

Following the release of "New Gods, New Masters", REVOCATION will kick off a month-long North American headlining tour. The journey begins on October 16 in Leesburg, Virginia and runs through November 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Support will be provided by JUDICIARY, INFERI and VOMIT FORTH (on select dates).

Artist, Bandsintown and Sheet Happens presales begin today, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Venue presales begin today at 1:00 p.m. ET. General on-sale date is Friday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

REVOCATION with JUDICIARY, INFERI, VOMIT FORTH:

Oct. 16 - Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA

Oct. 17 - Brooklyn Monarch - New York, NY

Oct. 18 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Oct. 19 - Foufones - Montreal, QC

Oct. 20 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

Oct. 21 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

Oct. 22 - Reggies - Chicago, IL *

Oct. 24 - HQ - Denver, CO

Oct. 25 - Ace's High - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 26 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

Oct. 27 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Oct. 28 - Rickshaw - Vancouver, BC

Oct. 29 - Dante's - Portland, OR

Oct. 31 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

Nov. 01 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 02 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

Nov. 04 - Rosetta Room - Mesa, AZ

Nov. 05 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM *

Nov. 07 - RBC - Dallas, TX *

Nov. 08 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

Nov. 09 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX *

Nov. 11 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Nov. 12 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

Nov. 13 - Conduit - Orlando FL

Nov. 14 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

Nov. 15 - Chapel Of Bones - Raleigh, NC

* No VOMIT FORTH

REVOCATION is:

Dave Davidson - vocals, guitar

Ash Pearson - drums

Harry Lannon - rhythm guitar

Alex Weber - bass

Photo by Alex Morgan