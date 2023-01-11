REVOCATION Releases Music Video For 'Godforsaken'

Progressive death metal outfit REVOCATION has released a music video for the song "Godforsaken" off the band's current album, "Netherheaven". The clip was directed by David Brodsky and Allie Woest of My Good Eye and can be seen below.

REVOCATION guitarist and vocalist David Davidson comments: "Heavy metal heathens rejoice! Today we premiere our new music video for 'Godforsaken' which was once again filmed by the dynamic duo of directors, David Brodsky and Allie Woest. We'll be playing this one live for the next few months on our upcoming world tour. Get ready to do some calisthenics in the pit for this banger!"

REVOCATION will kick off 2023 with a European headlining tour, featuring special guests GOATWHORE, ALLUVIAL and CREEPING DEATH. The trek starts on January 19 in Wiesbaden, Germany and wraps up on February 18 in Hannover, Germany.

REVOCATION's eighth full-length, "Netherheaven", was released last September via Metal Blade Records.

Four years in the making, "Netherheaven" finds REVOCATION — Davidson (vocals/guitars),Ash Pearson (drums),and Brett Bamberger (bass) — meticulously exploring the allegorical and literal aspects of Hell as they dig deeper into the darker, more diabolical side of death metal. In short, where the previous album, "The Outer Ones" (2018),jettisoned REVOCATION into the horrific maw of the cosmos, "Netherheaven" bores deftly through the nine rings of Hell to directly confront Lucifer and his multitudinous faces.

"We're definitely in more of a death metal mindset than on earlier albums in our catalog," asserts Davidson. "We're focusing on how we can write the best death metal-centric album that we possibly can while still pushing our boundaries. The new songs on 'Netherheaven' are evil and sinister but also have a progressive element to them to keep things interesting. It's got our stamp on it, no question."

"Netherheaven" was written during downtime after the album cycle for "The Outer Ones" was complete. The album's nine tracks were written solely by Davidson, who spent his time between genuflecting at the altars of Luc Lemay (GORGUTS),Chuck Schuldiner (DEATH),Marty Friedman (MEGADETH),and celebrated jazz guitarists Wes Montgomery and Kurt Rosenwinkel. Between writing killer riffs and absolutely wild solos, the seven-stringer also practiced (technique),studied (theory),and taught guitar. REVOCATION truly changed gears when Davidson picked up audio engineering (with Apple's Logic Pro) to use the pandemic-era lockdowns effectively. It made perfect sense for him to helm the engineer and producer's chair at his newly built HeatWave Studios for "Netherheaven". REVOCATION then sourced Swedish studio ace Jens Bogren (OPETH, KREATOR) to mix and master at Fascination Street Studios.

"We put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into the album," says Davidson. "We want people to be inspired. It's brutal. We brought our A-game on 'Netherheaven'."