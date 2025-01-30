  • facebook
ROGER WATERS To Release 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux' Super Deluxe Box Set

January 30, 2025

Roger Waters is set to release a super deluxe box set of his "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" on Friday, March 14, 2025. The box set includes a special live album containing versions of the classic songs from Roger's sold-out appearances at the London Palladium on October 8 and October 9, 2023.

The super deluxe box set includes:

* "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" on gold vinyl (2LP),CD, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos Mix, 96/24 Audio.

* "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Live" on gold vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, 96/24 Audio

* Roger Waters track-by-track video interview on Blu-ray

* Four 4 x 10-inch vinyl from the original "Redux" album cut at 45 RPM for "Money", "Time", "Speak To Me"/"Breathe" and "Us And Them", each with an artwork etched B-side.

* A 40-page commemorative book of photographs from the making of the album, rehearsals, and Roger Waters "Redux" live at the London Palladium.

* Initial box set orders from the official store include a signed print by Roger Waters

Waters states: "All that is gone, all that's to come? Looking back or looking forward, 'Dark Side Of The Moon' offers you choice. The choice is yours. Darkness or the light."

"The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" studio album and Roger Waters live album:

01. Speak To Me
02. Breathe
03. On The Run
04. Time
05. Great Gig In The Sky
06. Money
07. Us And Them
08. Any Colour You Like
09. Brain Damage
10. Eclipse

"The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" box set credits:

Roger Waters: Vocals
Gus Seyffert: Bass, Synth, Backing Vocals
Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion
Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth
Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Vocals
Via Mardot: Theremin, Vocals
Azniv Korkejian: Vocals, Percussion
Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synths, Organ, Vocals
Robert Walter: Piano, Harpsichord, Synths
Gabe Noel: Strings
Gabe Noel: String Arrangements

Recorded live at The London Palladium
Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters
Mixed by Sean Sullivan, Darrell Thorpe, Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert
Mastered by Dave Cooley, Elysian Masters
Art direction and design: Sean Evans
Photography: Kate Izor

Recorded by PINK FLOYD when Waters was just 29, "The Dark Side Of The Moon" was an extraordinary multidimensional meditation on the human experience, the passage of time, descent into madness, and the abyss.

"The memories of a man in his old age - are the deeds of a man in his prime". As foretold by its opening line, "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" sees Waters transcend this half-century void to reinterpret and embellish his original creations with a new perspective gleaned from his own life experience, philosophy, and the wisdom of age, with added emphasis on the philosophical, social and political themes of the original.

Waters's extraordinary vocal performance adds fresh layers of profundity to his classic lyrics, and gravelly wisdom to his philosophical new creations. Waters and Gus Seyffert's production strips back PINK FLOYD's psychedelic orchestrations into something rawer and more delicate, but no less experimentally inventive, exquisitely textured, and rich in musical intertext.

In addition to reimagining each of "The Dark Side Of The Moon"'s original ten tracks — which, like the original, run seamlessly together to create one epic composition — "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" LP format features a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as a final track.

Roger said: "The original 'Dark Side Of The Moon' feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

"When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' to Gus and Sean, we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought 'isn't that the whole point?'

"I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand in hand across a half century of time."

