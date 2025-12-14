SAMMY HAGAR On His Las Vegas Residency: 'It's A Dream Come True For An Elderly Rock Star That Still Wants To Perform'

During a December 6, 2025 appearance on the CNN program "The Story Is With Elex Michaelson", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar spoke about the return of his hit "The Best Of All Worlds" residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 11 performances March 11-21, 2026 and September 18-26, 2026. The 2026 residency will reunite Hagar with the powerhouse "Best Of All Worlds" band featuring fellow Hall Of Famer and original VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time Grammy nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte.

Hagar, who turned 78 this past October, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a dream come true for an elderly rock star that still wants to perform, because the hardest part of doing a tour and playing shows is not the show itself. It's the packing up and moving into hotels, travel, travel, travel, running around. You get to the show late. Some days you don't even have time to have a good meal. But with the residency, you get a good night's sleep. They give you the best rooms on the planet. Great food — Vegas has got the best restaurants in the world; they're all in Las Vegas now. And it's just so much easier. You get to rehearse. I don't know — to me, it's a dream come true. It's extending my touring life. Otherwise, I don't know if I'd go on tour again and do a major tour. I mean, I could go out and do a few shows here and there. But anyway, Vegas, yes. Residency. Thank you."

During his previous tours, Hagar gave thousands of dollars to local food banks in each city he visited. The Red Rocker had partnered with food banks during past tours and has seen firsthand the positive impact they have on those in need.

"I had an alcoholic father [who was] abusive to my mother, and we would always have to leave and sleep in the car," Hagar explained to "The Story Is With Elex Michaelson". "I mean, we were basically homeless because my mom didn't have a job, she didn't have an education. And then finally she left my dad for good when we were little. She raised four kids single-handedly. And we'd go out together into the grape vineyards and we'd pick grapes when it was apricot season up in Hemet… We'd go up there and camp and pick apricots — the whole family, the kids. We'd pick berries. It was a struggle, but my mom made it so much fun. We were always camping. All my friends were going. 'We wanna come stay with you for a couple days. You guys are out camping, having a good time. But it was struggle."

He continued: "Food banks really played a big role in my mom being able to survive and feed four kids, and especially on a holiday. With the holidays coming up, that's why we're talking about this. The food banks are so important. And you give a dollar and it feeds a couple of families. It's really bang for the buck. So it's my favorite way of giving back, because I remember waiting in line with my mom, all four of us kids. And it mattered."

After Hagar sold 80 percent of his Cabo Wabo Tequila business in 2007 to Gruppo Campari for $80 million, the rock singer and his wife started The Hagar Family Foundation, a private non-profit which eliminates much of the red tape that can hamper funds getting quickly to the people and charities that need them. Today Hagar owns Caba Wabo Cantina, Sammy's Beach Bar And Grill and Sammy's Red Rocker Bar And Grill, all of which fuel the foundation's activities, ensuring it continues to make an impact.

"People always keep telling me, every time I open a new restaurant… I was making a deal to open one in here in Hawaii on the big island, and I just said, 'Man, let's put it off for a year,'" Hagar said. "I'm going back to my musical career, which is where it all comes from. Without my music, without my success there, I wouldn't be able to do any of this. So anyway, I'm not gonna finish that project till next year. But the thing is, people say, 'How much money do you need? You open up all these restaurants, man. How much money do you need?' I'm going, 'It's not my money. I give this money away. I create jobs.' If I had my way, I would have a restaurant in every airport, in every city in America, in the whole world. I mean, I could employ all these people. I could give millions a week to food banks and to children's hospitals, which is my two favorite things to do, but as it is, we do pretty good. We give a lot. And on tour it's so much fun 'cause I get the food banks, if it's on a day when I'm working, I get them to come down, collect a check, and give some of their people that donate their time to give away food and to work at the food banks, 'cause it's should be all donation, I give them free tickets, I give 'em front-row seats, and it's a give, give, give, give, everybody win, win, win. I've been doing it for 13 years. It's been millions and millions of dollars, and it feels so good."

This past October, Hagar released "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency", a 19-track live album recorded during his first Dolby Live run, on October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock.

"The Best Of All Worlds" Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at ParkMGM:

March 2026: 11,13, 14, 18, 20, 21

September 2026: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

For more than four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now "The Best Of All Worlds" band, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024–'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the aforementioned live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency".

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, founding Cabo Wabo Tequila and leading award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Hawaii; Maui, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach.

A No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador To Los Cabos (2022),and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).