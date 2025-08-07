SAVING ABEL Releases Music Video For New Song 'Keep Swinging'

On the heels of the excitement from their last surprise release "Dodged A Bullet", rockers SAVING ABEL have dropped a music video for their newest track "Keep Swinging", now available everywhere. The band comprised of Jared Weeks (vocals),Riley Haynie (guitars),Blake Scopino (guitars),Greg Young (bass) and Dave Moraata (drums) created an upbeat rocker driven by Weeks's unmistakable vocals. The song — written by Weeks and collaborator Skidd Mills — talks about not giving up in the face of adversity as Weeks sings "Keep pushing, keep swinging." The video — directed by Austin Dellamano in conjunction with Weems Creative — showcases a boxer getting ready for his next fight and the training that leads to victory.

SAVING ABEL is hitting the road in support of the two new tracks on the recently announced "Keep Swinging" tour. The 23-city headline trek kicks off on August 30 in French Lick, Indiana and wraps up on October 25 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Greenville, South Carolina (September 4); Cleveland, Ohio (September 16) Corpus Christi, Texas (September 30) and Baltimore, Maryland (October 15),to name a few. Rising hard rockers DEAD SUGAR will be joining SAVING ABEL on their electric shows while New York quartet KING FALCON will be joining the band on their acoustic dates.

"Keep Swinging" 2025 headline tour dates:

Aug. 30 - French Lick, IN - Party at Pakota *

Sep. 03 - Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times Cafe at Four Mile Fork *

Sep. 04 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room *

Sep. 05 - South Salisbury, NC - Smoke Out Rally *

Sep. 07 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In *

Sep. 08 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

Sep. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill *

Sep. 11 - Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre *

Sep. 13 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224 *

Sep. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage *

Sep. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

Sep. 18 - Chesterfield, MO - Diesel Concert Lounge *

Sep. 20 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club *

Sep. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue *

Sep. 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown #

Oct. 02 - Elk City, OK - Blockhouse Sports Bar #

Oct. 03 - Plano, TX - Love & War in Texas #

Oct. 04 - Tahlequah, OK - Dewain's Place #

Oct. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage Presents *

Oct. 17 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey's Event Center *

Oct. 23 - Foxborough, MA - Six String Grill & Stage *

Oct. 24 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall *

Oct. 25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater *

* Special guests DEAD SUGAR

# Special acoustic show with KING FALCON

SAVING ABEL is a Southern rock band with catchy hooks and heavy riffs that has been making music for over two decades. Their first single, "Addicted", broke on to the scene, climbing its way quickly into a crossover hit from mainstream rock to Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40. Their self-titled debut album charted on Billboard's Top 50 and became RIAA-certified multi-platinum. The LP delivered two more No. 1 singles, with "18 Days" and "Drowning (Face Down)", across multiple charts and solidified this band's name in rock. Their sophomore album, "Miss America", did not disappoint and followed down the same path their debut record had set. After five Top 10 Billboard-charting releases, SAVING ABEL went back into the studio for their third record "Bringing Down The Giant". They released the title track from that album, finding success and breaking the top 10 on multiple charts. In 2023, the band returned with two new singles, "Baptize Me" in April 2023 and "Fire" in August of 2023.

SAVING ABEL has received multiple awards from MTV, VH1, Fuse, BMG and Music Choice. "Addicted" won the most-played song of the year. The band has over two billion global streams. They have been part of some of the top-grossing tours of all time with bands such as NICKELBACK, PAPA ROACH, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SHINEDOWN and SEVENDUST.

Photo credit: J. Austin Dellamano