SHADOWS FALL Begins Recording Remaining Five Songs For Long-Awaited New Studio Album

Massachusetts metallers SHADOWS FALL have entered the studio with longtime producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris to begin recording the remainder of the songs for the long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2012 album "Fire From The Sky".

Earlier today, SHADOWS FALL drummer Jason Bittner checked in from the studio via the band's Instagram Live, telling the group's fans: "We're in the studio today with my buddy Zeuss here… We're gonna get this record somewhat finished hopefully this frickin' year. We're starting the back half of the album today. We've tracked five songs so far. You guys have heard two of them that we've released. Today… we're gonna start the last five."

No tentative release date for the new SHADOWS FALL LP has been revealed, but, according to Bittner, fans can expect to hear it "when it's done".

SHADOWS FALL's latest single, "Souls Devoured", came out in May. Like "In The Grey", which was made available last December, the track was issued via SHADOWS FALL's new record label home, MNRK Heavy.

On July 18, prior to SHADOWS FALL's performance at the the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts as the support act for LAMB OF GOD, SHADOWS FALL members Brian Fair (vocals),Jonathan Donais (guitar),Matt Bachand (guitar),Paul Romanko (bass) and Bittner received an official proclamation from Springfield mayor Domenic J. Sarno declaring Friday, July 18, 2025 "Shadows Fall Day".

SHADOWS FALL rose up as a prominent member of the bustling Massachusetts metal and hardcore scene that also produced such bands as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ALL THAT REMAINS and UNEARTH. Donais and Bachand got together nearly three decades ago and had the original lineup complete within a year. These members were vocalist Philip Labonte, now with ALL THAT REMAINS, Romanko and drummer David Germain. In 1997, the band released its first full-length album, "Somber Eyes To The Sky", on Bachand's own Lifeless Records. This, however, would be the only album the band would record with Labonte. Philip was replaced by Brian in 1998. Bittner joined SHADOWS FALL prior to the release of 2002's "The Art Of Balance" LP.

SHADOWS FALL's breakthrough happened when it landed a slot on Ozzfest's second stage in 2003. As a result of the band's enlarged fanbase, their next effort, "The War Within", released in 2004, entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 20 and went on to sell over 300,000 copies.

SHADOWS FALL released a statement in August 2014 in which the bandmembers explained that financial difficulties made it virtually impossible for the group to continue as a full-time concern.

In August 2015, SHADOWS FALL played a few reunion shows on the U.S. East Coast, one year after completing what was being billed at the time as the band's "final" European tour.

SHADOWS FALL's last full-length album, "Fire From The Sky", was released in May 2012 via Razor & Tie. The CD sold around 10,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 38 on The Billboard 200 chart.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer