SKINDRED Shares New Single 'Set Fazers'

Having blasted dancefloors to smithereens just before Christmas with their ferocious anthem "Gimme That Boom", Welsh ragga-metallers SKINDRED return with another instant classic in the form of "Set Fazers". The second single to be taken from their forthcoming album "Smile", it's an addictive sci-fi slam-dunk designed to quake arenas and festivals around the planet this summer.

Lead singer Benji Webbe states: "Star date 22.3.23: With this song we're boldly going where no ragga-metal has gone before. We come in peace, L.O.V.E and unity, to bring SKINDRED's outergalactic sound-system to the infinite expanse of the cosmos.”

And that galactic soundsystem comes under attack in the ridiculously entertaining video for "Set Fazers", where the band are hunted down on the streets of London and "fazered" by a giggling purple assassin. It also features social media star Shin who sparked a SKINDRED-shaped TikTok dance craze last month, so the band invited him on set to bring his moves to "Set Fazers".

SKINDRED drummer Arya Goggin explains: "The idea with the 'Set Fazers' video was to make a sci-fi-meets-dancehall epic! Through TikTok we met an amazing dancer called Shin (whose dance to our song 'Nobody' went viral earlier this year) and he's added his unique style to the video too. We had so much fun filming it and can't wait to share it with everyone."

Both "Set Fazers" and "Gimme That Boom" will be igniting moshpits and stages in coming months as SKINDRED headline both Takedown and Dominion festivals in the U.K. before heading out on a massive arena run as special guests of American legends KISS on their much-anticipated farewell tour. The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000trees and Maid Of Stone festivals in the U.K., plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer, including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force, Nova Rock and Graspop Metal Meeting, to name but a few.

"Smile" is set to be hailed as SKINDRED's masterpiece; an album that brings together all facets of the band's music — from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro — into the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs, designed to melt stereos around the world. It's their eighth long-player and their first for Earache Records, with whom they signed a global four-album deal last year.