STATUS QUO Launches 'Official Archive Series' With 'Vol. 1 - Live In Amsterdam'August 11, 2023
The iconic STATUS QUO has released the first volume of the new "Official Archive Series" brought to you by earMUSIC. "Vol. 1 - Live In Amsterdam" is available from today, August 11 on strictly limited and numbered CD and vinyl editions, as well as on digital formats. As with each forthcoming release in this series, this official and fully endorsed recording features a carefully curated selection of iconic STATUS QUO performances, including classic hits spanning their extensive catalog, deep cuts, and fan favorites. Each track is a testament to the band's enduring popularity and musical prowess. The next volume will be released in November and was recorded in London, so keep your eyes peeled.
The "Official Archive Series" will offer exceptional sound quality and great packaging throughout, featuring photography by Christie Goodwin. The series has been freshly mixed and mastered by Eike Freese and Laurin Halberstadt at Chameleon Studios Hamburg.
"Vol. 1 - Live In Amsterdam" was recorded in the Dutch capital on October 19, 2010 on the band's "Pictures Exposed" world tour. The setlist at the Heineken Hall was representative of the rest of the "Pictures Exposed" world tour with the lineup of Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andrew Bown, John "Rhino" Edwards and Matt Letley delivering an avalanche of QUO classics, as befitted a tour celebrating "40 Years Of Hits."
The first release sets the bar high for what is due to follow, but each album in the "Official Archive Series" captures the raw energy and infectious enthusiasm of a STATUS QUO live performance; no matter where in the world. With their trademark sound, powerful guitar riffs, and irresistible hooks, the band delivers an unadulterated rock 'n' roll experience, and this collectible series is a great way to celebrate one of the greatest live acts ever.
"Vol. 1 - Live In Amsterdam" track listing:
CD 1:
01. Intro
02. Caroline
03. Something 'Bout You Baby I Like
04. Rain
05. Don't Drive My Car
06. Mean Girl
07. Softer Ride
08. Beginning Of The End
09. Hold You Back
10. The Proposing Medley
11. The Oriental
12. Creepin' Up On You
CD 2:
01. Living On An Island
02. In The Army Now
03. Drum Solo
04. Roll Over Lay Down
05. Down Down
06. Whatever You Want
07. Rockin' All Over The World
08. Junior's Wailing
09. Rock 'N' Roll Music/Bye Bye Johnny
