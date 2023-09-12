  • facebook
SUFFOCATION Announces New Album 'Hymns From The Apocrypha'

September 12, 2023

New York death metal legends SUFFOCATION will release their ninth full-length album, "Hymns From The Apocrypha", on November 3 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2017's "...Of The Dark Light", the first release featuring new vocalist Ricky Myers pushes the band to the very edges of extremity and is arguably the group's strongest-sounding, most sonically punishing album yet.

Today, the band offers fans the first taste of the album with the ferocious track "Seraphim Enslavement". The menacing music video was directed and edited by Tom Flynn with character design by Kyle Monroe and is the perfect visual pairing to Myers's monstrous vocals.

Bassist Derek Boyer comments: "This is my fifth full-length studio album with SUFFOCATION and this album came out SICK! It features all of the brutal, technical, chaotic twists and turns everyone would expect from SUFFOCATION, plus new elements that are out of the normal realm one might expect. This is the sophomore effort of working with Christian Donaldson (who mixed and mastered 'Live In North America') and he absolutely KILLED IT on this one!!! We can't wait to bring these songs to the stage and crush everything in our path!"

Myers states: "We are thrilled to unveil our 11th full-length album, 'Hymns From The Apocrypha', a creatively composed piece that blends our style of music with lyrical depth and intricate artwork. This album is a testament to our devotion to brutal music, which we display in the video of our single, 'Seraphim Enslavement', a visual journey that complements the album's concept."

"Hymns From The Apocrypha" track listing:

01. Hymns From The Apocrypha
02. Perpetual Deception
03. Dim Veil Of Obscurity
04. Immortal Execration
05. Seraphim Enslavement
06. Descendants
07. Embrace The Suffering
08. Delusions Of Mortality
09. Ignorant Deprivation

SUFFOCATION took about a month and a half to record "Hymns from the Apocrypha". They holed up at Hobbs's and Boyer's InLine Studio in Long Island. The duo engineered and co-produced with Christian Donaldson (BENEATH THE MASSACRE, INGESTED),who was also re-enlisted to mix and master, with Dominic Grimard (CRYPTOPSY, SHADOW OF INTENT) assisting.

With stunning cover art by Greek illustrator Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (VOMITORY, THE CROWN),"Hymns From The Apocrypha" is characteristically SUFFOCATION. It's uncompromisingly brutal, artistically gutsy, and aurally heavy.

SUFFOCATION is staying busy this fall with a six-date "Darkness Within Mexico" tour, followed by the "Ancient Unholy Rising" tour 2023 with co-headliners INCANTATION. The 26-date trek will kick off on November 7 in Baltimore and make its way across North America, with performances in Montreal, Seattle, and Houston, before its conclusion in Greensboro on December 4. Joining the bands as openers are SKELETAL REMAINS and STABBING.

SUFFOCATION 2023 lineup:

Terrence Hobbs - Guitar
Derek Boyer - Bass
Eric Morotti - Drums
Charlie Errigo - Guitar
Ricky Myers - Vocals

Photo credit: Jason Carlson

