SUM 41 Frontman DERYCK WHIBLEY's Clothing Brand 'Walking Disaster' Releases Third Design Drop

SUM 41 frontman and international bestselling author Deryck Whibley has released the third capsule from his clothing brand Walking Disaster. The new collection is available now at walkingdisaster.com.

The release follows an exciting weekend for the brand at Vans Warped Tour Long Beach, where a mascot of Deryck himself handed out Walking Disaster laminates, posed for photos with fans, and even joined the mosh pit after Deryck took the stage for a surprise performance of "Fat Lip" with THE PARADOX.

This latest Walking Disaster collection features ten new pieces: two t-shirts, a muscle tee, a crewneck sweatshirt, a bucket hat, a flag, a long-sleeve shirt, and four new sock designs. Expanding on the brand's signature blend of punk attitude and everyday functionality, the collection introduces bold new graphics and versatile staples that celebrate individuality and creative self-expression. Each piece channels the unapologetic energy that has become synonymous with Walking Disaster, inviting fans to reject conformity and embrace their chaos.

"With every release we're learning, improving, and pushing the brand a little further. This collection feels like another big step toward what I always envisioned Walking Disaster becoming," shares Deryck.

Walking Disaster is more than a clothing brand — it's a statement of identity, resilience, and rebellion for those who never quite fit in. What began as Whibley's "personal obsession" with designing the perfect sock after years on the road has since expanded into a full head-to-toe collection, including apparel, accessories, and more. Every piece is intentionally designed and sourced, blending high-quality construction with a do-it-yourself ethos.

"I had this idea to start Walking Disaster as a clothing company back in 2008. I actually incorporated the name and started the company, but because I'm so committed to what I do, I was 100% focused on SUM 41 and didn't have the bandwidth or time to put the effort into building a great clothing line," explains Whibley. "Once SUM 41 was over, I decided now's the time. I wanted to do something that was still creative and really fun. It's not the same as writing music, but I still get to be creative, and all the ideas floating around in my head now get turned into clothing instead of songs."

The brand launched on November 15 at Vans Warped Tour Orlando with an official Walking Disaster tent run by Whibley himself, where numerous items quickly sold out both in person and online. In February, Walking Disaster released four sock designs for individual purchase that had previously been available only as part of the Chaos Box. In June, the brand restocked the fan-favorite Walking Wreckage tee and First Blood hoodie, while also surprising fans with the new Controlled Chaos tee.

Stay tuned for more from Walking Disaster, and sign up for the newsletter at walkingdisaster.com to be the first to hear about upcoming releases.

Deryck Whibley is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the punk rock band SUM 41, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. Over the years, the band has become known for its distinctive blend of punk rock, metal, pop-punk, and alternative influences. Whibley's dynamic stage presence and ability to craft songs that are both infectious and emotionally resonant helped solidify SUM 41 as one of the most influential acts of the early 2000s punk scene. Beyond his work with the band, Deryck has collaborated with a range of artists as a writer, producer, and mixer, including Iggy Pop, Avril Lavigne, Tommy Lee and OPERATION M.D., among others.

Deryck's creative pursuits extend far beyond music. Last year, he released the paperback version of his memoir, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell", an international bestseller that offers a deeply personal look at his rise to fame, struggles with addiction, path to recovery, and surviving abuse, making for a raw and honest story of resilience, healing, and balance. This year, he's channeling that same creative spirit into fashion with the launch of Walking Disaster, his new streetwear brand. What began as a simple idea to end the reign of boring socks quickly evolved into a movement to create clothing that's more than just fabric, buy what Whibley calls "identity armor."

Images courtesy of Big Picture Media