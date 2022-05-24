Take A Video Tour Of BRET MICHAELS's Award-Winning 'Rock Star Suite'

A new video tour of the Bret Michaels Rock Star Suite, the first-ever branded suite in the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, located in Puerto Aventuras, about one hour south of Cancun, Mexico, is available below. The suite spans over 8,000 square feet and was inspired by rocker Bret Michaels of '80s glam metal band POISON, VH1's "Rock Of Love" and "The Celebrity Apprentice".

Since its inception, Bret's Rock Star Suite property has garnered the attention of hotel/vacation industry leaders while remaining a mainstay destination for consumers and businesses. The suite has also received numerous awards and recognitions to date, including being voted by USA Today as 1 of 6 "Best Beaches", named "Best Luxury Hotel Suite" in North America by Jetset magazine, receiving a HOPSY (dubbed the "The Oscars Of The Travel Industry") for "Best Suite Design". In 2017, the Bret Michaels Rock Star Suite was voted "Mexico's Leading Hotel Suite" by World Travel Awards cementing it as one of the most-sought-after vacation spots in the world.

Bret's luxurious suite features an all-inclusive resort experience overlooking the ocean, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center, bar, DJ booth and more. Using the same blueprint for all of his real estate ventures, Michaels was hands-on involved in both design and creation aspects for this suite. As a major REITs investor, Michaels has been known to sell well ahead of the bubble as it pertains to properties both domestic and international, including Arizona, Florida, California, Tennessee and Canada.

Viewed as an attraction all its own, Bret's Rock Star Suite has served as the setting for Hollywood celebrities and musicians the likes of IMAGINE DRAGONS, Elvis Duran and countless others.

As a reality TV star, Michaels has appeared in an extensive library of hit shows including VH1's smash show "Rock Of Love", winning the highest-rated season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and Travel Channel's "Rock My RV", currently featured on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Fans have eagerly binged his TV hits on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, PlutoTV and AppleTV.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS),Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo courtesy of BretMichaels.com