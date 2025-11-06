TEXTURES Release New Single 'At The Edge Of Winter'

Dutch progressive metal pioneers TEXTURES return with "At The Edge Of Winter", the second single from their forthcoming album "Genotype", set for release on January 23, 2026 via Kscope. Featuring Charlotte Wessels (ex-DELAIN),the new single blends atmospheric synths, intricate sound design, and polyrhythmic grooves with massive riffs and soaring vocal lines. The modern, bombastic mix is accompanied by a new video directed by TEXTURES bassist Remko Tielemans with the lyrics exploring introspection, looking within, and understanding the roots of emotion.

When TEXTURES announced their disbandment in 2018, it marked the end of an era for progressive metal. Their absence was felt across the world — by fans, by peers, and by a scene they helped define. Now, six years later, the Dutch innovators return with "Genotype" — a monumental resurgence to the forefront of modern progressive music and a powerful reaffirmation of everything that made them a force in the first place.

Serving as the conceptual counterpart to 2016's acclaimed "Phenotype", "Genotype" is not a continuation but a rebirth. For nearly a decade, fans speculated about its existence, but what arrives now is not a relic of unfinished ideas — it's something entirely new, written from scratch and self-produced. "Genotype" distils the essence of TEXTURES' DNA into eight new songs, mixed by Forrester Savell (KARNIVOOL, DEAD LETTER CIRCUS). Lyrically, the album speaks to the unheard - introverts, outsiders, and those navigating internal worlds that often go unseen, standing as an ode to authenticity and resilience.

"Genotype" track listing:

01. Void (3:49)

02. At The Edge Of Winter (6:42)

03. Measuring The Heavens (6:51)

04. Nautical Dusk (5:35)

05. Vanishing Twin (5:49)

06. Closer To The Unknown (4:08)

07. A Seat For The Like-Minded (5:01)

08. Walls Of The Soul (7:52)

TEXTURES have built a passionate global following over this time. In India, they rose to headline festivals and perform for thousands of devoted fans. In Europe, they became a staple at major events such as Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and Brutal Assault. Their electrifying performances cemented their reputation as one of progressive metal's most unmissable live acts — and now, they are set to reclaim that stage on the upcoming European tour supporting JINJER that runs from January through March 2026.

TEXTURES is:

Daniël De Jongh - Vocals

Bart Hennephof - Guitars

Joe Tal - Guitars

Remko Tielemans - Bass

Uri Dijk - Keyboards

Stef Broks - Drums

Photo credit: Jeroen Aarts Photography