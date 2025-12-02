AUGUST BURNS RED And THE AMITY AFFLICTION Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour

AUGUST BURNS RED and THE AMITY AFFLICTION will hit the road early next year for "The Spring Horizons Tour 2026". It kicks off April 10 in Worcester and runs through May 17 in Philadelphia. BOUNDARIES and HEAVENSGATE will serve as support.

"We've been talking in the background about touring with AUGUST BURNS RED for years at this point," says THE AMITY AFFLICTION's Joel Birch. "It's so awesome that it's finally happening. We can't wait to get back to our second home and bring what we feel will be one of the best tours we've been a part of to all the cities we're hitting. The lineup is amazing, the venues are amazing, and we couldn't be more hyped for it — see you there."

"We're pumped to be joining forces with THE AMITY AFFLICTION for what's sure to be the can’t miss metal tour of the spring," says AUGUST BURNS RED. "ABR will be debuting a few brand new songs and bringing the shred alongside BOUNDARIES, HEAVENSGATE and DREAMWAKE. We'll see you all this April and May for 'The Spring Horizons Tour'!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale began on Wednesday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will end on Thursday, December 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMTAAABR26" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

AUGUST BURNS RED and THE AMITY AFFLICTION on tour with BOUNDARIES and HEAVENSGATE:

April 10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

April 11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

April 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

April 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

April 15 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

April 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

April 19 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

April 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center (Outdoors)

April 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

April 25 - San Diego, CA - Soma

April 26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

April 28 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

April 29 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

May 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

May 2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

May 3 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Theater

May 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

May 6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

May 8 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

May 9 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 10 - Toronto, ON - History

May 12 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

May 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple**

May 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

* With DREAMWAKE, no HEAVENSGATE

** Festival date (AUGUST BURNS RED and THE AMITY AFFLICTION only)