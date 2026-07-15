THE OBSESSED Signs With HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS RECORDS; New Album Due In 2027

American doom metal icons THE OBSESSED have inked a worldwide deal with Heavy Psych Sounds Records for the release of their new studio album in 2027.

THE OBSESSED frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich declares: "We are very happy to announce THE OBSESSED signing with the premier hard rock label Heavy Psych Sounds!

"THE OBSESSED is currently finishing the next full-length record, which will be released with HPS. Stay tuned, and thanks to all who believe."

In June, THE OBSESSED announced that the band had entered Waterford Digital Studio in Pasadena, Maryland with producer Frank Marchand to begin recording the band's new full-length album, "Live Fast - Love Hard - Die Free".

THE OBSESSED said: "We're exited as fukk to lay this on y'all , YAHOOO!!!"

Since THE OBSESSED's formation in 1978, the band has become known around the world for its influential contribution to the origins and continued legacy of the doom metal and underground hard rock genres. The distinctive vocals and guitar wizardry of founder and driving force Scott "Wino" Weinrich have left a mark on the world of heavy music that continues to inspire.

THE OBSESSED gained momentum in the Baltimore/D.C. area of the USA in the early-to-mid-1980s during the height of the hardcore punk movement. Often cited as the band that bridged heavy metal and punk together, the band gained the respect of punk heavyweight contemporaries BLACK FLAG, BAD BRAINS and MINOR THREAT, to name a few. The attitude and spirit of THE OBSESSED have led many to regard them as "America's MOTÖRHEAD".

Wino went on to join the doom metal giants SAINT VITUS as lead singer on seminal albums including 1986's "Born Too Late". In 1990, THE OBSESSED came back with their eponymous debut album, "The Obsessed". This album was quickly followed by 1991's "Lunar Womb" and 1994's "The Church Within". All three of these albums shaped and paved the way for future heavy rock bands and the doom scene as it's known today. Wino's gift for prose and his never-ending search for truth and meaning allow his words to hit as heavy as the riffs he plays.

Although THE OBSESSED went on a hiatus after "The Church Within"'s release on Columbia Records, Wino's sheer passion and prolific nature led him to pursue many other critically acclaimed projects such as SPIRIT CARAVAN, THE HIDDEN HAND, SHRINEBUILDER and various acoustic releases. Longtime fan Dave Grohl (NIRVANA, FOO FIGHTERS) specifically asked Wino to perform on his all-star PROBOT album, released in 2004. In 2012, Wino rejoined SAINT VITUS until the worldwide cry for THE OBSESSED could no longer be denied, and in 2016, he reunited the band once and for all and has been kicking ass and taking names ever since. Drummer Brian "Dawg" Costantino joined the band at this time. The band signed to Relapse Records and recorded 2017's "Sacred", an album showing THE OBSESSED back with pure vengeance, bringing the band back to venues and festival stages around the world.

In 2022, the band became a four-piece with the addition of Chris Angleberger on bass and Jason Taylor on guitar. They have been touring heavily since and have been seen on USA and European festival stages such as Hellfest, Freak Valley Festival, Snowblind Festival and Desertfest. The band's latest record, "Gilded Sorrow", was released in early 2024 on Ripple Music and lauded as a "must-listen for fans of the genre and a compelling entry point for newer voyagers into the world of doom" by Metal Hammer and "the best the band has ever sounded" by Ghost Cult magazine.

THE OBSESSED welcomed heavy rock titan Bob Pantella (also of MONSTER MAGNET) to the lineup as their new drummer in 2025, marking a new chapter in their legacy. Now, in 2026, the band has signed to Heavy Psych Sounds and is working on a new album, the official release date of which has yet to be announced.

THE OBSESSED 2026 is:

Scott "Wino" Weinrich - Guitar, Vocals

Jason Taylor - Guitar

Chris Angleberger - Bass

Bob Pantella - Drums