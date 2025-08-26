THE OFFSPRING Releases Music Video For 'Truth In Fiction'

California punk rock legends THE OFFSPRING have released the official music video for the song "Truth In Fiction". The track, produced by Bob Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, AEROSMITH),is taken from the band's "Supercharged" album, which came out last October via Concord Records.

Although "Truth In Fiction" ponders fake news and disinformation, THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland told The Independent that it is observing, not preaching.

"We don't consider ourselves a political band," Holland said. "Being a musician, I don't feel like a role model. I really don't feel any responsibility to have to have to be that. I don't take that on at all."

The first single from "Supercharged" was "Make It All Right", which hit No. 1 on both the Alternative Airplay chart (Mediabase) and the Active Rock chart (on Mediabase) as well as No. 1 on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

"Make It All Right" marked THE OFFSPRING's sixth No. 1 song on the Active Rock chart, following "I Choose" (1997),"Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999),"Hit That" (2003) and "Gone Away" (1997),which remained on No. 1 on the chart for five consecutive weeks and the song that QUEEN's own Brian May performed with them last year. It also marked the first time ever THE OFFSPRING had had a No. 1 at both Alternative and Active Rock radio in the band's history.

On the Alternative Airplay chart, "Make It All Right" marked the band's fourth No. 1 song, following "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit No. 1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" off THE OFFSPRING's 2008 "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace" album was added to Spotify's Billions Club after the song reached one billion streams on the platform. Prior to this "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" had already been certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom and gold in Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Denmark. Upon release, the song hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart (formerly the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart) and remained at the top spot for 11 weeks — making it the longest #1 of any of the band's singles. The Billions Club, which first launched in 2020, lists all of the songs that have reached one Billion streams on Spotify. THE OFFSPRING's infamous song has now joined the list which features songs from peers and icons including AC/DC, FLEETWOOD MAC, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, THE KILLERS and more.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of THE OFFSPRING's six-times-platinum "Smash" album.