THE ROLLING STONES' MICK JAGGER Embraces Changes In Music Industry

THE ROLLING STONES recently announced "Hackney Diamonds", the band's first album of original material in 18 years. In a Canadian exclusive interview with Tom Power, host of "Q" on CBC radio, THE ROLLING STONES frontman Mick Jagger discussed the record, the changing music industry and losing drummer Charlie Watts.

Speaking about the consumption change from vinyl and cassettes to CDs and streaming, Jagger, who turned 80 this past July, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The record business, like all businesses, it changes a lot. The record business being a business of technology, it never stays the same. It never stayed the same ever. When we first started in the record business, it was about only singles. It was about 45s. Albums by pop acts did not sell. What sold was show albums like 'South Pacific'. I don't know if this is meaningless to a lot of your audience. So show albums — Frank Sinatra might sell albums; this kind of thing. That was what sold albums. And then suddenly THE BEATLES came along and they started selling pop albums. So it was a huge change from when it was just about Top 40, it was about selling singles. There was, of course, no money in that, really. And then record companies, rather belatedly, [realized] they could sell millions of vinyl of pop artists, and suddenly that was a huge change. Then the CD revolution came along, and everyone threw away their vinyl, and everyone bought CDs of what the vinyl they had. So, yeah, and they had 8-tracks, and they had cassettes, and it changed all the time, and then back to vinyl. And streaming is much maligned, but the interesting thing about it is that people of all generations can access music from all periods, whereas before, if I wanted to buy an old blues record from 1955, that was really difficult. I had to do mail order. I had to go into a specialist shop, even though I had plenty of money. Now I can just — there it is; it's right there. So what does that mean? Well, that means that kids of 16 can access anything they want."

"Hackney Diamonds" will be released on October 20. Album opener, the recently released single "Angry", is followed by a further 11 tracks. Watts appears on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former STONES bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" features vocals from Lady Gaga and keys and piano from Stevie Wonder, "Bite My Head Off" has bass from Paul McCartney, and "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" feature piano from Elton John.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

Earlier this month, THE STONES launched the album at a globally livestreamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The livestream was followed by the premiere of the video for "Angry" starring Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney ("The White Lotus", "Euphoria", "The Handmaid's Tale"),which to date has had over 15 million views.

"Hackney Diamonds" is THE STONES' first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang". Since then, THE STONES have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award-winning "Blue & Lonesome", which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary "Sixty" tour.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks THE ROLLING STONES' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named "Producer Of The Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The "Angry" music video was directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on THE STONES' "Ride 'Em On Down", from "Blue & Lonesome".

The bespoke artwork for "Hackney Diamonds" is by digital animator Paulina Almira.

"Hackney Diamonds" will be released across a number of formats including a special limited RS No. 9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the flagship store. An exclusive "Hackney Diamonds" merch line is also available from the London store.

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming LP will be the first since Watts died in 2021.

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.