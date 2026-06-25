THE ROLLING STONES Release Two New Songs, 'Jealous Lover' And 'Divine Intervention'

THE ROLLING STONES have released their new single "Jealous Lover" alongside a music video directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor (RADIOHEAD, Jack White) and starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton. The single is the latest to be unveiled from their forthcoming studio album "Foreign Tongues", due for release on July 10 via Capitol Records. Music. The video is available to watch exclusively on Amazon Music here.

"Jealous Lover" comes with another track from "Foreign Tongues", "Divine Intervention", which is one of two tracks from the album to feature THE CURE frontman Robert Smith.

As anticipation for the album continues to build, "Jealous Lover" offers another compelling example of the band's remarkable ability to move effortlessly between musical styles. Following the upbeat pop-rock energy of previous single "In The Stars", the new track embraces a soulful R&B groove, anchored by a captivating falsetto lead vocal from Mick Jagger.

Drawing on the band's lifelong connection with rhythm and blues, "Jealous Lover" combines infectious melodies, rich musicianship and sharp lyrical observations. Jagger delivers a pointed warning to an over-inquisitive lover, bringing humor, attitude and vivid imagery to the song's narrative.

The track is powered by expressive guitar work from Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, whose subtle interplay drives the song's melodic character. The rhythm section of Darryl Jones on bass and Steve Jordan on drums and percussion provides a deep and assured groove, while longtime friend and collaborator Steve Winwood adds distinctive Rhodes and organ textures. Additional instrumentation from producer Andrew Watt and keyboardist Matt Clifford further enhances the song's warm, soulful sound.

"Jealous Lover" highlights the chemistry and creativity that continue to define THE ROLLING STONES more than six decades into their career, blending classic influences with a fresh and contemporary approach.

"Jealous Lover" credits

Mick Jagger - Vocals, Background Vocals

Keith Richards - Electric Guitar

Ronnie Wood - Electric Guitar

Darryl Jones - Bass

Steve Jordan - Drums, Percussion

Steve Winwood - Rhodes, Organ

Andrew Watt - Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Synthesizers, Piano

Matt Clifford - Synthesizers

"Divine Intervention" Credits

Mick Jagger - Vocals, Background Vocals, Percussion, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar

Keith Richards - Electric Guitar

Ronnie Wood - Electric Guitar

Darryl Jones - Bass

Steve Jordan - Drums

Andrew Watt - Synthesizers & Background Vocals

Robert Smith - Electric Guitar

Steve Winwood - Piano & Organ

James King - Tenor Saxophone, Alto Saxophone

Ron Blake - Trumpet

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period, "Foreign Tongues" was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed "Hackney Diamonds". The result is a dynamic and forward-looking record that captures the band's unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.

"Foreign Tongues" will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings),exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single "In The Stars" on CD and vinyl formats.

Episode 1 of THE ROLLING STONES podcast "Speaking In Tongues" is released today via all major podcast platforms. Over six episodes, "Speaking In Tongues" takes listeners inside the studio on an intimate and exclusive journey tracing the story of the inspiration, writing and recording of the new album. Starting in the wake of the band's 2023 universally acclaimed Grammy Award-winning "Hackney Diamonds", Mick, Keith and Ronnie will reflect on their songwriting process, studio techniques and the creative influences and collaborators that shaped "Foreign Tongues". Alongside the band, the podcast also features contributions from producer Andrew Watt and THE CURE's Robert Smith and Steve Winwood (who both appear on the new album) and the record's cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn. The series is presented by lifelong STONES fan (and sometime collaborator) Norah Jones.