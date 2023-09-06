THE ROLLING STONES Unveil New Single 'Angry', Confirm 'Hackney Diamonds' Release Date

THE ROLLING STONES come roaring out of the traps today with the release of their rocking single "Angry". It arrives alongside the announcement of their hugely anticipated new album, titled "Hackney Diamonds" and released on October 20. The exciting news was shared today by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood at a special media launch event at the historic Hackney Empire, East London's epicenter of pioneering art for almost 125 years. The launch was hosted by American TV star Jimmy Fallon and streamed worldwide via YouTube.

The 12-track album, for which full track list information will be revealed in due course, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang", coincidentally released exactly 18 years ago — on September 6. Since then, THE STONES have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award-winning "Blue & Lonesome", which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary "Sixty" tour.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks THE ROLLING STONES' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named "Producer Of The Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The exhilarating "Angry" is accompanied by a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on THE STONES' "Ride 'Em On Down", from "Blue & Lonesome". The new promo clip stars Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney ("The White Lotus", "Euphoria", "The Handmaid's Tale").

The bespoke artwork for "Hackney Diamonds" is by digital animator Paulina Almira.

"Hackney Diamonds" will be released across a number of formats including a special limited RS No. 9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the flagship store from September 6. An exclusive "Hackney Diamonds" merch line is also available today from the London store.

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming LP will be the first since their drummer, Charlie Watts, died in 2021.

This past February, THE ROLLING STONES confirmed that Paul McCartney makes a guest appearance on the band's upcoming album on at least one track. The band reportedly recorded the effort in a Los Angeles studio with 2021 Grammy "Producer Of The Year" Andrew Watt.

THE ROLLING STONES' new LP will likely include several songs Watts recorded prior to his death.

"Let me put it this way," Richards told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "You haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts."

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.

Two years ago, Richards told the Los Angeles Times the pandemic delayed work on the new album, while Jagger added, "We have a lot of tracks done, so when the tour's finished, we'll assess where we are with that and continue."

Photo credit: Mark Seliger