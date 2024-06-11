THE USED Announces Fall 2024 Tour With PLAIN WHITE T'S And RAUE

Ahead of the band's highly anticipated summer tour, THE USED will hit the road again later this year on a fall headlining tour with special guests PLAIN WHITE T'S and RAUE. The tour will kick off on September 21 in Little Rock, Arkansas and make stops throughout the United States in cities like Kansas City, Fort Wayne, Birmingham, Nashville, Tampa, St. Augustine, and more before wrapping up on October 7 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

* THE USED pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades available June 11 at 10 a.m. local time (presale code: MEDZ)

* Live Nation / Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available June 12 at 10 a.m. local time

* Spotify pre-sale tickets available June 13 at 10 a.m. local time (presale code: TERRIFIED)

THE USED will also offer VIP packages on the tour. Packages include one general admission ticket, a meet-and-greet and photo with the band, limited-edition poster, stainless coffee mug, early entry and access to merch, and more.

All tickets and VIP packages will be on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. local time at theused.net.

THE USED fall tour dates:

Sep. 21 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Sep. 25 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater

Sep. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Sep. 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Sep. 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct. 01 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 02 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center - Tampa

Oct. 04 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Oct. 05 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheater

Oct. 07 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

Recently, THE USED announced their upcoming deluxe B-sides album "MEDZ", set for release on June 21 via Big Noise. Including previously released singles "MEDZ", "People Are Vomit" and "Fuck You", "MEDZ" offers eight new, never-before-heard singles from THE USED from the "Toxic Positivity" writing sessions with John Feldmann in 2022 and 2023.

Last year, THE USED released their most recent album, "Toxic Positivity". Described as a "day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person" by vocalist Bert McCracken, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. "This record is quite tough for me to listen to," he adds, "because it's a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever."

This summer, THE USED will be hitting the road on a headlining tour joined by special guests STORY OF THE YEAR and AMIRA ELFEKY. The tour will be visiting cities across United States and Canada, kicking off on June 20 in Gary, Indiana and making stops in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Montreal, Baltimore, Asbury Park, and more before wrapping up in Norfolk, Virginia on July 13.

For as long as he can remember, Bert McCracken has used music as an outlet to lay bare his innermost thoughts and emotions. For 23 years, that writing has enabled THE USED to deeply resonate with fans the world over. Exploding off the back of universally adored rock anthems such as "The Taste Of Ink", "Take It Away" and "Pretty Handsome Awkward", the many millions of streams and record sales (including the platinum-certified "The Used" and "In Love And Death") their career has yielded are one thing; the human connection formed between artist and audience is priceless, however.

THE USED is Bert McCracken (vocals),Jeph "Jepha" Howard (bass),Dan Whitesides (drums) and Joey Bradford (guitar).