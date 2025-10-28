TOOL And SHINEDOWN Among Newly Added Bands To 2026 SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has revealed TOOL and SHINEDOWN will join previously announced headliners MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and BRING ME THE HORIZON for the fifth year of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, set to take place May 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2026 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The pinnacle of rock festivals in America will feature an extensive rock, metal, and punk lineup of more than 140 bands, and has expanded to five stages in 2026.

Headlining artists for Sonic Temple 2026 include:

Thursday, May 14:

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

PIERCE THE VEIL

BREAKING BENJAMIN

Friday, May 15:

SHINEDOWN

THE OFFSPRING

STAIND

Saturday, May 16:

BRING ME THE HORIZON

GOOD CHARLOTTE

MARILYN MANSON

Sunday, May 17:

TOOL

GODSMACK

MEGADETH

Brent Smith of SHINEDOWN said: "Barry, Zach, Eric and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time. We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we've got!!!! Thank you to Danny Wimmer for this incredible opportunity!!! LET'S GO SHINEDOWN NATION.”

Beyond the music, one of the most distinctive elements of Sonic Temple is its celebration of visual art — transforming the festival into a living, breathing gallery experience. The onsite Art Boutique, Art Towers, and Art Walls return, featuring live, large-scale installations and interactive pieces that unfold in real time throughout the weekend.

Contemporary American painter Terry Urban, known for his vibrant pop-meets-street style, and illustrator and cartoonist Jay Howell, the creative mind behind Bob's Burgers and Sanjay and Craig, bold, irreverent visuals will add a playful pulse to the festival grounds. The program also highlights a curated selection of Columbus-based artists, celebrating the city's vibrant creative community through live mural painting and exclusive artwork featured throughout the site. Together with a curated roster of emerging and established artists, they'll redefine what it means to experience art at a rock festival.

To round out the immersive atmosphere, the Caduceus Wine Garden — featuring selections from Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by TOOL's Maynard James Keenan — returns in 2026, offering fans a refined retreat amid the energy of the weekend. And back by popular demand, The Dive Bar, the festival's fan-favorite hangout with pop-up performances and surprise appearances, will once again be a must-visit destination on the grounds.

All pass types — including Single Day and 4-day GA, GA Plus, VIP and Premium Experiences — are available now at sonictemplefestival.com/passes for as low as $1 down on layaway, with over six months to pay in full. Premium experiences include Rock Royalty, a GA Plus upgrade that takes fans inside the world of our headliners with exclusive photo ops, curated memorabilia displays, and a luxury lounge environment.

The Columbus Owners Club delivers the ultimate festival experience with access to the mainstage field and stadium seats, plus entry to the VIP Lounge, Rock Royalty Lounge, and the private COC Lounge — featuring airconditioned indoor spaces, an elevated viewing deck, complimentary food and drinks, and premium restrooms. Fans can also live the suite life in one of Historic Crew Stadium's private suites — perfect for a party with your crew and an unforgettable view of the action. To reserve, fans can email [email protected]. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

A Sonic Temple student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $123 (all-in, fees included) Single-Day GA Stadium Pass via FEVO.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Sonic Temple passes — including 4-day GA Field, 4-day GA Stadium, and Single Day GA Stadium — to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility through GOVX.

Fans can book official Sonic Temple festival hotel and admission packages, which allow festival re-entry each day, via Jampack. In addition, Camping and Parking options are also available for purchase.

In May 2025, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival cemented its legacy as the biggest rock fest in Columbus history, with fans converging on Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio for the sold-out event which featured more than 100 bands playing on four stages, with a number of special and unexpected moments.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

Earlier this year, producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) solidified its long-term commitment to Columbus by announcing a five-year extension of its partnership with the Historic Crew Stadium, ensuring that the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will continue through at least 2030. This milestone not only secures the future of one of the nation's most iconic rock festivals but also underscores the event's growing cultural and economic impact on the region.