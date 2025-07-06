Watch: All-Star Supergroups Pay Tribute To OZZY OSBOURNE And BLACK SABBATH At 'Back To The Beginning'

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH played its final concert together last night (Saturday, July 5) at a star-studded event in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Dubbed "Back To The Beginning", the nine-hour event, hosted by actor Jason Momoa at Villa Park, saw over a dozen bands play at least one BLACK SABBATH or Ozzy Osbourne cover as they paid homage to the SABBATH singer, who has Parkinson's disease.

Curated by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, the event featured arguably the greatest lineup of rock and metal bands ever assembled on one day.

Two hastily assembled supergroups — dubbed Supergroup A and Supergroup B — performed at the event, with EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt taking part in a five-song set of covers, while ex-Ozzy guitarist Jake E. Lee made an appearance for covers of "The Ultimate Sin" and "Shot In The Dark". Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing joined Morello, Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS) and Adam Jones (TOOL) for a rendition of PRIEST's "Breaking The Law", while LIVING COLOUR's Vernon Reid hopped onstage for a cover of Ozzy's "Bark At The Moon", with GHOST's Papa V Perpetua (a.k.a. Tobias Forge) handling lead vocals.

Video 1:

* Lzzy Hale (Vocals)

* Jake E. Lee (Guitar)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* David Ellefson (Bass)

* Mike Bordin (Drums)

* Adam Wakeman (Keyboards)

3:05 The Ultimate Sin (Ozzy Osbourne)

* David Draiman (Vocals)

* Jake E. Lee (Guitar)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* David Ellefson (Bass)

* Mike Bordin (Drums)

* Adam Wakeman (Keyboards)

07:35 Shot In The Dark (OZZY OSBOURNE)

12:30 Sweet Leaf (BLACK SABBATH)

* Whitfield Crane (vocals)

* Scott Ian (Guitar)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* Frank Bello (Bass)

* Adam Wakeman (Keys)

* II (Drums)

18:45 Believer (OZZY OSBOURNE)

* Yungblud (vocals)

* Scott Ian (Guitar)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* Frank Bello (Bass)

* Adam Wakeman (Keys)

* II (Drums)

25:20 Changes (BLACK SABBATH)

Video 2:

* Billy Corgan (Vocals)

* Tom Morello (Guitar)

* K.K. Downing (Guitar)

* Adam Jones (Guitar)

* Rudy Sarzo (Bass)

* Danny Carey (Drums)

01:00 - Breaking The Law (JUDAS PRIEST)

04:10 - Snowblind (BLACK SABBATH)

* Sammy Hagar (Vocals)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* Adam Wakeman (Keys)

* Rudy Sarzo (Bass)

* Chad Smith (Drums)

* Vernon Reid (Guitar)

11:50 - Flying High Again (OZZY OSBOURNE)

17:35 - Rock Candy (MONTROSE)

* Papa V Perpetua (Vocals)

* Vernon Reid (Guitar)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* Adam Wakeman (Keys)

* Rudy Sarzo (Bass)

* Travis Barker (Drums)

23:40 - Bark At The Moon (Ozzy Osbourne)

* Steven Tyler (Vocals)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* Tom Morello (Guitar)

* Ronnie Wood (Guitar)

* Andrew Watt (Guitar)

* Rudy Sarzo (Bass)

* Chad Smith (Drums)

28:45 - The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw)

* Steven Tyler (Vocals)

* Nuno Bettencourt (Guitar)

* Tom Morello (Guitar)

* Andrew Watt (Guitar)

* Rudy Sarzo (Bass)

* Chad Smith (Drums)

34:00 - Walk This Way (AEROSMITH)

38:10 - Whole Lotta Love (LED ZEPPELIN)

The concert for Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease several years ago and billed the event as his final on-stage performance, marked the first time original BLACK SABBATH bandmembers — Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — performed together in 20 years.

More than 40,000 fans attended "Back To The Beginning", which also saw performances from Ozzy's solo band, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, LAMB OF GOD and ANTHRAX, among others. Profits from the show will be shared equally between the charities Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

There was also an online auction benefiting those charities. Items up for bid included two Gibson guitars signed by performers, a GUNS N' ROSES pinball machine, several gold record and CD displays including BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", LED ZEPPELIN's "Physical Graffiti" and METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", plus more than a dozen travel packages.

In the final segment, Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward performed a set of classic SABBATH songs "War Pigs", "N.I.B.", "Iron Man" and "Paranoid". Osbourne, who had performed from a black-winged throne, was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

At the end of the set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Broadcast live from Birmingham, United Kingdom's Villa Park, those who missed out on being there can still experience this unforgettable moment, with the chance to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.backtothebeginning.com.