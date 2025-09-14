Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Play First Concert With New Drummer ILAN RUBIN

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin Saturday night (September 13) at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Dave Grohl-fronted out announced the surprise show Friday night (September 12),revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier this year.

Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fremont Theater, and people were told to begin lining up no earlier than 7 a.m., according to the theater's web site. All ticket sales were in person at the Fremont Theater box office, and the person attending the event had be present at the time of purchase with their physical ID and a credit card. Cash and contactless or digital credit cards weren't accepted. A physical ID was required to enter the venue. Guests had to enter with the person who purchased their ticket or their ticket would be forfeited.

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS will next play in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 2, followed by dates in Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka later that month. They will also play a show in Mexico City on November 14.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer this past July.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier this summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", was released in June 2023 on Roswell/RCA.

Hawkins tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. No cause of death was ever announced.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at the 2022 Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.