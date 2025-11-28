Watch: FOREIGNER Performs 'Cold As Ice' On 'Stranger Things' Float At 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

With 10 multi-platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, exceeding 80 million. Now,

FOREIGNER brought the ultimate holiday cheer by performing "Cold As Ice" on the "Stranger Things" float in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27.

"Stranger Things" took over the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving as the brand-new "Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things" float made its debut in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The "Upside Down" thrilled audiences on the streets of New York and across America as a Demogorgon created chaos along the Parade route.

Each year, the Parade brings together millions of people to celebrate the joy and magic of the season with the nation's premiere holiday experience, featuring a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music's biggest talents, and the one and only Santa Claus.

The beloved Netflix series debuts its highly anticipated fifth and final season in three volumes at 5 p.m. PT: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the finale on New Year's Eve.

FOREIGNER is responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is". Now, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER will team up with Netflix to bring one of their iconic songs, "Cold As Ice", to the "Stranger Things" float. Still rocking the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard 200 album success, streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

FOREIGNER is proud of the band's relationship with Netflix. "Stranger Things" has featured "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You", while "Happy Gilmore 2" relied upon "Juke Box Hero" to drive a pivotal four-minute sequence in the blockbuster movie. FOREIGNER's music has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to usage in primetime television, major motion pictures, video games, advertising, and digital content. Films such as "Rock Of Ages", "Bad Moms", "Angry Birds", "Magic Mike", "Pitch Perfect", "Good Boys", "The Eternals" and television shows "Orange Is The New Black", "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert". "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "Tacoma FD", "Wednesday" and "Euphoria" have all strongly featured FOREIGNER's songs. Advertisers including Toyota, Google, Molson and Ford have turned to FOREIGNER's music to engage their fans.

FOREIGNER's founder is Songwriters Hall Of Fame member Mick Jones. A visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons.

FOREIGNER is Luis Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier on drums.

More about FOREIGNER — including individual band member bios, tour dates, merchandise, and more — can be found on the band's official web site, www.foreigneronline.com.

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini