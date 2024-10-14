Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE Performs At 2024 AFTERSHOCK Festival

Fan-filmed video of MÖTLEY CRÜE's October 13 performance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California can be seen below.

Earlier this month, MÖTLEY CRÜE released the "Cancelled" EP, which contains the title track, MÖTLEY CRÜE's cover version of the BEASTIE BOYS classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" and "Dogs Of War".

MÖTLEY CRÜE recently announced its upcoming third Las Vegas residency, which will unfold over 11 shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM theater in March and April 2025. The CRÜE's third Vegas residency is being billed as a "tell-all show [that] will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the say through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

Tickets for the following 11 shows went on sale to the public Friday, October 11, with shows starting at 8 p.m. and doors opening at 7 p.m.

March 2025: 28, 29

April 2025: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

MÖTLEY CRÜE also announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of "The Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow, and flourish. The announcement marks another extension of the band's new philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative — a moniker under which the band partners with non-profits close to Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5's hearts. Fans of the band can currently bid on rare collectible stage-played instruments from MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Höllywood Takeöver" club shows, with proceeds from the auction benefitting Covenant House, a non-profit supporting youth experiencing homelessness, and the inaugural charity to benefit from the Giveback Initiative's endowment.

The Las Vegas residency news follows on the heels of the band's recent announcement of their return to where it all began, the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, with a three-night string of exclusive, intimate club shows at the Troubadour, The Roxy and the Whisky A Go Go.

Produced by Bob Rock, the "Cancelled" EP marks MÖTLEY CRÜE's first release with Big Machine.

Additionally, MÖTLEY CRÜE are celebrating the 35th anniversary of No. 1 Billboard Top 200 and six-times-platinum landmark album "Dr. Feelgood" with a limited-edition box set, available for pre-order and out everywhere on November 22, 2024.

<

<

<

<