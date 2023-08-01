Watch STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Perform In Milan During Summer 2023 European Tour

Fan-filmed video of BRITISH LION's July 14 performance at the Legend club in Milan, Italy can be seen below.

BRITISH LION is the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris.

The band recently launched a 15-date tour throughout Europe. It includes 13 headline tour dates, as well as festival appearances at Hellfest and the aforementioned Sweden Rock Festival.

When the BRITISH LION spring/summer 2023 tour was first announced, Harris said in a statement: "We just had a brilliant time on the January U.K. tour and it's great to be heading out again in 2023. I'm really looking forward to both summer tours this year," referencing the fact that MAIDEN will be on the road at the same time.

Prior to the January 2023 run of dates, BRITISH LION last played live in the U.K. at last year's Download festival to a packed Dogtooth Stage following a headline pub and club tour of late 2021.

BRITISH LION's second album, "The Burning", came out in January 2020 in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats via Explorer1 Music (E1). The LP was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris.

BRITISH LION's first U.S. tour took place in January and February 2020.

BRITISH LION comprises singer Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards, and drummer Simon Dawson.

Asked by the Tampa Bay Times what the itch is that BRITISH LION scratches that he doesn't get in his job with MAIDEN, Harris said: "I suppose playing small clubs and being close and personal with the audience. I love playing big places as well. I enjoy them all, and I'm very lucky that I can do them all. But also, it's clubs that I never played with MAIDEN, even in Europe. There's a famous club called the Milky Way in Amsterdam, which I managed to play with BRITISH LION, but I never did that with MAIDEN. There's places that I'm playing on [the U.S.] tour that I've never played before. So it's all new ground. It's a challenge. It's nice. I like a challenge."

In a 2020 interview with Bass Player magazine, Harris said that he loves playing small clubs. "I'm very lucky that I can play all types of gigs; massive gigs and small ones as well," he said. "It's a change. I'm not trying to conquer the world with this band; there's not enough years left in me to do that anyway."

Asked if the different venues present a different set of challenges, Steve said: "I actually think it should be the same, whether you're playing for 200 or 200,000 people, you know. To me, there's no difference. You still give 110 percent wherever you're playing. We had one gig where the promoter just didn't do [anything]. I think we had, like, 95 people in there, but it was still a great gig, one of the best of the tour. It doesn't matter. We're still going for it, and I was proud that we went out there. It was fantastic."