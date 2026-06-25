BLINDEAD 23, Featuring Former Members Of BEHEMOTH And KATATONIA, Releases 'You Are The Universe' Music Video

Following the release of BLINDEAD 23's lauded debut album "Deuterium" last month via Peaceville, the band is back with a new video for standout single "You Are The Universe".

BLINDEAD 23, formerly known as BLINDEAD, is the new Polish avant-metal juggernaut led by ex-BEHEMOTH guitarist Mateusz "Havoc" Smierzchalski, with a stellar lineup also including Roger Öjersson (ex-KATATONIA) and Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz (VLTIMAS, ex-VADER, ex-DECAPITATED).

"You Are the Universe" closes the album with a powerful meditation on surrender, transformation, and inner conflict. Driven by crushing dynamics, haunting atmospheres, and emotionally charged performances, the track follows a protagonist trapped within cycles of fear, isolation, and self-destruction before arriving at a hard-won moment of acceptance. Through imagery of machinery, drowning, sleep, and rebirth, the song explores the struggle of confronting one's own fractured psyche and embracing change rather than resisting it.

BLINDEAD 23 comments: "The album's final chapter is about letting go of control and finding clarity within chaos. It is a descent into the self that ultimately reveals a profound truth: the struggle, the war, and the universe itself have always existed within us."

This new incarnation of the band blends an atmosphere of early BLINDEAD recordings — sludge and post-metal, with heavy riffs and mesmerizing electronics - into an evolved and elevated new form, while continuing to honor past material during their visceral live performances. Early compositions following the BLINDEAD 23 "rebirth" resulted in the "Vanishing" EP, followed by the seven-inch vinyl single "Disposed", which was the band's first-ever recording for Peaceville Records, unveiled in 2025.

"Deuterium" track listing:

01. Immersion I [07:42]

02. Immersion II [10:52]

03. Wither [03:39]

04. Worst Laid Plans [10:45]

05. Deuterium [07:46]

06. Towards the Dark [06:53]

07. You Are the Universe [06:04]

"Deuterium" was recorded and produced by David Castillo (OPETH, CARCASS, KATATONIA, LEPROUS) at Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm in the spring of 2023, with mixing and mastering duties carried out by longtime friend of the band Kuba Mańkowski.

BLINDEAD 23's core lineup is:

Patryk Zwoliński - vocals

Mateusz Śmierzchalski - guitars, synths, piano and soundcapes

Roger Öjersson - guitars, keys and vocals

Paweł Jaroszewicz - drums

"Deuterium" was arranged and recorded collectively with:

Maciej Janas - guitars, piano and backing vocals

Vinicius Nunes - bass

Stephane Azam - synths

Photo credit: Michał Dudulewicz / Bang Your Head Live Photography