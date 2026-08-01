DRAGONLAND Announces New Album 'Prophecies', Shares 'Survival Of Mankind' Single

Classic Swedish symphonic power metallers DRAGONLAND have released "Survival Of Mankind", the first single from their upcoming album, "Prophecies", due on October 23 via Scarlet Records.

"Prophecies" is a hard-hitting and meticulously crafted symphonic power metal journey set to engulf the listener in an ocean of soaring melodies, fast riffing, and epic orchestrations.

The vision for the album was to revisit and reimagine domains traversed by DRAGONLAND in the past, as well as to explore some compelling new terrain. This record contains it all — epic fantasy stories, gripping ballads and blazingly fast power metal anthems, accompanied by a plethora of diverse lyrical themes.

To bring this ambitious undertaking to life, while retaining their unmistakable signature sound, DRAGONLAND once again worked together with legendary producer Fredrik Nordström of Studio Fredman, and the end result speaks for itself.

"Prophecies" track listing:

01. The Prophecy Unfolds

02. Rolling Waves

03. Survival Of Mankind

04. The Perfumed Jungles Of Chrysantion

05. Dragonland

06. Light Of The Sunset

07. Glory And Gold

08. Making Darkened Nights So Bright

09. A Distant Memory

10. The Call Of The Wild

11. Cries Of Anguish

12. Running In The Night (FM-84 cover; CD/digital bonus track)

The band's seventh studio LP was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, HAMMERFALL). The artwork was created by Pedro Sena (AMON AMARTH, KREATOR).

Last month, DRAGONLAND announced the departure of longtime guitarist Olof Mörck (also of AMARANTHE). The band stated at the time that this was "a unanimous decision, and should not come as a surprise, as his immense success and hard work with AMARANTHE leaves him with very little time available at his disposal.

"Olof is an old and dear friend, and some of us go way back before DRAGONLAND even started," DRAGONLAND stated. "We still remain the best of friends.

"As a final contribution from Olof to the DRAGONLAND universe, for the upcoming album, we have recorded a track written by him and Elias [Holmlid, keyboards] back in 2013. It is kind of a lost chapter and it felt truly special finally bringing it to life in the studio.

"We wish Olof the absolute best with his future endeavors."

DRAGONLAND is:

Jonas Heidgert - vocals

Jesse Lindskog - guitars

Elias Holmlid - keyboards

Anders Hammer - bass

Johan Nunez - drums

Photo by Patric Ullaeus / rEvolver Film Company AB