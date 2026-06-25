Italian Power Metallers FROZEN CROWN Delve Into TOLKIEN's World With New Single 'The One'

FROZEN CROWN heads out on its darkest journey yet with the first single from the band's upcoming album, "The Legend Of The Six Kings", coming October 2, 2026 via Napalm Records. "The One" starts the band's more narrative approach, wrapping them in mysterious darkness with sweeping melodies shining bright. Inspired by fantasy literature of the 20th century, namely J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord Of The Rings", the Italian six-piece is back in their strong form: grand choruses, strong riffs, and pure heavy power metal. Here they are, servants of "The One" — and they're bringing their listeners along on the grand adventure …

FROZEN CROWN comments: "'The One' marks a new beginning for FROZEN CROWN, showing the wicked, dark side of the band. Singer Giada 'Jade' Etro turns heel, claiming the throne and the literal 'frozen crown', leading the wraith kings to search for The One. Sounds familiar? Visionary and talented video-maker Raoul Noise and prop designer Daria Gislon join forces with the band, giving life to the vibrant and obscure FROZEN CROWN world, between J.R.R. Tolkien's harmonious and regal aesthetics and Robert E. Howard's brutality."

Watch the official music video for "The One" below.

The legend starts: FROZEN CROWN heads into its very own age of gold with "The Legend Of The Six Kings". Taking a more narrative approach than previous releases, their sixth album sends the Italian band on an epic quest. The ten brand-new heavy power metal tracks expand their dynamic repertoire into a slightly darker, but nevertheless illustrious, direction. With lead vocalist Giada "Jade" Etro changing her formerly cheerful approach to claim the sinister titular frozen crown, the band shows its true form with this straightforward punch of a record.

"The Legend Of The Six Kings" has FROZEN CROWN take the throne deserving of their band name. A powerful work of rousing heavy power metal and massive vocal arrangements, the six-piece delivers a glorious performance filled with energetic melodies and catchy choruses. "The Legend Of The Six Kings" matures the band's trademark sound and makes sure that these six kings and queens will remain what the title states: legends.

FROZEN CROWN comments on "The Legend Of The Six Kings": "With our sixth album — our second on Napalm Records — we continue our search for the quintessential FROZEN CROWN tune, distilling the key elements of our sound and style into increasingly concise and straightforward songs, stripping away all unnecessary frills.

"'The Legend Of The Six Kings' draws directly from our debut album 'The Fallen King', continuing the saga of the Kings and the Tyrant, as we are — thanks to a brilliant newly extended team — finally able to do justice to what we had in mind with the original concept of the band. The visionary genius of Raoul Noise (the video maker behind all our new videos and band photos),the masterful craftsmanship of Daria Gislon (who designed and built the throne and the literal 'frozen crown') and, of course, the outstanding artistic talent of Sheila Franco (who hand painted our album cover art) gave life to the vibrant, obscure, frozen world we had in mind since the very beginning of the band, somewhere between J.R.R. Tolkien's harmonious and regal aesthetics and Robert E. Howard's brutality.

"'The Legend Of The Six Kings' brings not only new visuals, but also an empowered sound, with the young war hearts getting older on the battlefield and becoming an increasingly leading force of the Crown (with drummer and multi-instrumentalist Niso Tomasini becoming a more integral part of the songwriting together with singer Giada 'Jade' Etro and mastermind Federico Mondelli) and new warriors joining our ranks (Aleksandra Stamenkovic and her scorching, old-school, abrasive guitar leads).

"This sixth album depicts the strength of our six band members, and our personal idea of power metal infused in ten catchy tracks touching the most varied nuances of the genre, from raw and uncompromising speed metal, to the sumptuous magniloquence of symphonic metal, to the occasional linear chaos of melodic death metal, but always sounding as FROZEN CROWN as ever!"

The speedy opener "Lightning In The Sky" situates the band on a battlefield, swords shining bright and fire in their eyes, setting the theme for the rest of the album on which FROZEN CROWN deal blow after winning blow. "Who Wants to Burn In Heaven" determines the direction the band takes with their campaign: the choir-powered, groovy song illustrates Hell as the realm of their eternal rule, calling on their legions to join in on their chants live. The following epos, "Reborn", is a powerful anthem of steadfastness as well as a bolstering tale about team spirit. "The One" continues the theme of "The Legend Of The Six Kings" being inspired by Tolkien's masterpiece "The Lord Of The Rings", wrapping the band in mysterious darkness with sweeping songs shining bright. Here, FROZEN CROWN also show magnificent instrumental abilities through a majestic guitar solo where the three guitars intertwine, beautifully harmonizing together. Going extra catchy, the Italian band slides in a cover of "Iris": originally by American alternative rock band GOO GOO DOLLS, this 1998 track became an international superhit. FROZEN CROWN take its power and make it power metal, covering the entire spectrum from waltz-time ballad to high-speed drums and vocals full of pathos. "I just want you to know who I am" should be a given thing hereafter! "Winter Hearts" contrasts this venture into the mainstream instantly with easily recognizable heavy riffs to start, growls to hammer in the message, and a chantable chorus to close the deal — a grand track, reminiscent of the band's classic songs from their 2018 debut, "The Fallen King". The epic storytelling continues throughout melancholic "River Of Time" and assertive "Through The Fire", singalong potential included. "To The Stars" gifts "The Legend Of The Six Kings" additional live character before the title track, "The Legend Of The Six Kings", rises to full glory. Nearing epic melodic death metal in its growled verses, the song is another duet between Jade and guitarist Federico Mondelli, who adds fierce growls and clean vocals.

"The Legend Of The Six Kings" track listing:

01. Lightning In The Sky

02. Who Wants To Burn In Heaven

03. Reborn

04. The One

05. Iris

06. Winter Hearts

07. River Of Time

08. Through The Fire

09. To The Stars

10. The Legend Of The Six Kings

FROZEN CROWN will support KAMELOT on a North American tour in August and September. Also appearing on the bill is VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. FROZEN CROWN will also open for BEAST IN BLACK on a European tour in October and November, with additional support provided by SONATA ARCTICA.

FROZEN CROWN is:

Giada "Jade" Etro - Lead and Backing Vocals

Federico Mondelli - Lead Guitar, Lead and Backing Vocals

Niso Tomasini - Drums

Francesco Zof - Bass, Backing Vocals

Alessia Lanzone - Lead Guitar

Aleksandra Stamenkovic - Lead Guitar

Photo credit: Raoul Noise