SANCTUARY's JOSEPH MICHAEL Says Latest Single 'Not Of The Living' Is 'The Most Straightforward Of The New Songs That We're Working On'

In a new interview with Jaqueline Souza of Brazil's Heavy Metal On Line, SANCTUARY vocalist Joseph Michael spoke about the band's recently released single "Not Of The Living". The track marked SANCTUARY's first release through BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group. Joseph said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think that this song is the most straightforward song of the new songs that we're working on. We had gone into the studio and recorded three songs, and this was, I think, the most straight-ahead heavy metal… This is — I wouldn't say the least creative, but it's definitely the most one-dimensional. It's just heavy, and we kind of wanted to lead with that and then we'll go on the journey when we start with the record. But we needed something, like a little foothold, so that we can establish that there is a new version of the band."

Regarding when fans can expect to see a new full-length album from SANCTUARY, Joseph said: "Well, the label's expecting it on January 7th. [Laughs] But that's just us turning in the masters and whatever.

"When it comes to this, it's not a nine-to-five job," Joseph explained. 'You don't clock in five days a week, and then at the end of the quarter, you spit out a report. That's not how it works. These guys... I can speak for me personally, how I work, but it's a group. [SANCTUARY founder/guitarist] Lenny [Rutledge] and I are the main writers, but he likes to bring in guys when he's working on riffs. He likes to bring in the drummer [Dave Budbill], bring in George [Hernandez], the bassist, and he likes to feel them out in the room, whereas me, I can write on some staff paper. I'll write out the whole song... And then I don't care. We'll go in and play it later. So we have totally different processes. So it's taken some getting used to, but I don't think it's that far off of SANCTUARY, with the original lineup. I mean, we're on the third record in 40 years, so I don't think it's taken that long considering the history of the band."

The official lyric video for "Not Of The Living" can be seen below.

"Not Of The Living" marked SANCTUARY's first new material since the passing of original vocalist Warrel Dane.

Produced and mixed by acclaimed producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (QUEENSRŸCHE, METAL CHURCH, ROB ZOMBIE),"Not Of The Living" captures SANCTUARY's classic blend of dramatic songwriting, soaring melodies, and crushing riffs while delivering a modern sonic impact. The track also features a blistering guest guitar solo by Jake Dreyer (WITHERFALL, DEMONS & WIZARDS, ICED EARTH).

When "Not Of The Living" was first made available in April, Mike Gitter, global head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK label head, said in a statement: "We're excited to be working with SANCTUARY. Already a legendary band, in 2026, they're building upon that legend and taking it one step further. When [European head of A&R] Aldo Lonobile and I heard the songs, they had begun recording for their first full-length since their last full-length 'The Year The Sun Died' [2014], it was clear, SANCTUARY were back making some of the most vital music of their career. Vocalist Joseph Michael (WITHERFALL) has stepped in for the late Warrell Dane (NEVERMORE) and carried the ball magnificently. Lenny Rutledge (SANCTUARY founding guitarist) is not only taking SANCTUARY's legacy forward, but it already feels like he's intent on exceeding it."

SANCTUARY is preparing to embark on a wide-ranging 40th-anniversary world tour, celebrating four decades of metal history. For the tour, SANCTUARY has recruited guitarist Will Wallner (NEON DRAGON, ex-WHITE WIZZARD) on second lead guitar. The tour will span North America, South America and Europe, featuring special sets highlighting the band's classic albums "Refuge Denied" and "Into The Mirror Black", alongside fan favorites and new material, including "Not Of The Living".

On December 13, 2017, Dane passed away while recording his posthumously released studio album "Shadow Work". At that time, SANCTUARY had already confirmed and announced a U.S. tour supporting ICED EARTH in February and March 2018 and, while shocked by Dane's passing, decided to turn it into a tribute to his legacy, with Michael (also of WITHERFALL) at the mic.

Performing tracks from 1988's "Refuge Denied", 1990's "Into The Mirror Black" and 2014's "The Year The Sun Died", Michael delivered a stunning performance and received very positive feedback from the fans attending the shows. Remaining founding members Rutledge and Budbill ultimately made the decision to continue with SANCTUARY and Michael not only as a live act, but also compose and record a new album.

Photo credit: Dirk Behlau