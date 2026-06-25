SHINEDOWN Earns First-Ever Billboard Country Airplay Entry With 'Searchlight'

SHINEDOWN has earned its first-ever Billboard Country Airplay chart entry with the hit single "Searchlight" at No. 54 on this week's chart. The track is taken from SHINEDOWN's latest album, "Ei8ht", which arrived on May 29 via Atlantic Records. The LP was produced by SHINEDOWN bassist and songwriter Eric Bass at his Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

Billboard reports: "After nearly a quarter century of ruling Billboard's rock charts, SHINEDOWN crosses over to its first entry on a country ranking, as 'Searchlight' debuts at No. 54 on Country Airplay (dated June 27). The song drew 980,000 audience impressions in the June 12-18 tracking week, according to Luminate."

"It means a lot to us," SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers states of charting on Country Airplay. "The fact that we can even be accepted by another format is really cool to us. So, thank you to country radio for playing the song. We know they're a group of people who are very proud of what they do, so thank you very much for letting us in."

Earlier this year, the song went No. 1 on two rock radio charts: No. 1 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart and No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The band currently holds the all-time records for the most No. 1 songs in the history of both Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and the Mediabase Active Rock chart. Most recently, "Safe And Sound" extended both records, becoming SHINEDOWN's 23rd No. 1 on Billboard and record-extending 25th No. 1 on Mediabase. With this achievement, SHINEDOWN further extended its all-time records for the most No. 1 songs on both charts — two incredible milestones that continue to solidify their unmatched dominance at radio.

Beyond radio, SHINEDOWN has continued to expand its reach with a performance on the grand finale of "American Idol", a headlining set at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, the launch of their "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour spanning 11 countries, and consecutive wins as "Rock Artist Of The Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards two years in a row. Recent coverage from Rolling Stone, Parade, Billboard, USA Today, American Songwriter and more has further spotlighted SHINEDOWN's continued evolution and growing cultural footprint.

"From the very beginning, this band has always been about people," says SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith. "This album was built for everyone. No matter where you come from, what you believe, what you're carrying, or what you're trying to overcome, there's something in this record for you. We've never wanted to make music that excludes people. We want people to feel seen in it."

For over 20 years, SHINEDOWN has built a career on creating music that meets people where they are. Whether it's an arena anthem, a deeply personal confession, a song about survival, mental health, loss, resilience, hope, or finding your place in the world, the band's music has resonated across generations and genres in a way few modern bands ever achieve. With "Ei8ht", SHINEDOWN continues that tradition with their most expansive, fearless, and emotionally accessible body of work to date.

The album arrived after an unprecedented run for the band, with its pre-release singles already amassing more than 91 million streams across streaming platforms. That momentum has been fueled by "Dance, Kid, Dance", "Killing Fields", "Searchlight", "Safe And Sound", "Outlaw" and crossover smash "Three Six Five", which reached #1 at Alternative radio while climbing the Hot AC and Top 40 charts.

And while many bands two decades into their career settle into legacy status, SHINEDOWN continues to expand their audience and redefine what success for a modern band can look like. With over 8.3 billion global streams, 10 million albums sold worldwide, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification across their catalog, and more No. 1 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and the Mediabase Active Rock chart than any artist in history, the band continues to evolve.

That reach comes from the fact that SHINEDOWN have never been defined by one scene, one audience, or one kind of listener. Their music speaks to rock fans, parents, kids, outsiders, veterans, festival crowds, people struggling silently, and anyone looking for songs that feel honest and human. In a divided cultural landscape, SHINEDOWN have quietly become something few artists achieve: everyone's band.

This summer, the band will carry their massive global momentum into the "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour spanning 11 countries and more than 50 dates across North America and Europe. Building on the band's longstanding philanthropic efforts, SHINEDOWN will donate $1 from every ticket sold to City Of Hope, a leading cancer research and treatment organization, continuing their commitment to creating meaningful impact beyond the stage. Not to mention this October the band will be hosting their first-ever curated festival event — Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, taking place October 23-25, 2026 in Miramar Beach, Florida. The three-day destination experience will feature performances from SHINEDOWN (two headlining sets),BUSH, HANSON, FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm),LIVING COLOUR, FROM ASHES TO NEW, GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX, NEON MOONERS and more to be announced.

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz