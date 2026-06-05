THE ROLLING STONES And FIFA Unite Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 In Landmark Celebration Of Football, Music And Culture

FIFA and THE ROLLING STONES have announced a landmark collaboration ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing together two of the most iconic forces in football and music in a celebration of culture, creativity and global fandom.

The partnership will see three limited-edition FIFA World Cup 2026 vinyl album covers created for THE ROLLING STONES' forthcoming Capitol Records album release, "Foreign Tongues", alongside a special remix of the band's new song "In The Stars", which features on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album. To further celebrate this collaboration, a range of clothing and headwear merchandise will soon be released and available for fans to purchase.

"The FIFA World Cup is the biggest show on earth, uniting billions of people through football, culture and shared celebration," said FIFA's chief business officer Romy Gai. "We are delighted to welcome THE ROLLING STONES into this unique global moment, adding the energy, emotion and unmistakable identity of one of music's most iconic bands to the tournament experience. This collaboration celebrates the powerful connection between football and music, and the unforgettable experiences they create for fans around the world."

The specially created ROLLING STONES vinyl album covers feature artwork that merges iconic band imagery with FIFA World Cup 2026 design elements. Produced in limited quantities, the releases are designed as collectible keepsakes commemorating a historic moment, when one of the world's most celebrated bands becomes part of the biggest tournament in football history.

This initiative forms part of FIFA's ongoing strategic partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG),which is aimed at strengthening the ties between the worlds of football and music through FIFA Sound.

"Foreign Tongues" will arrive July 10 from Capitol Records. The 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band's universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning "Hackney Diamonds", which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.

In the lead-up to the "Foreign Tongues" album announcement, the band had been subtly building anticipation for the new project, including the limited white label release of the track "Rough And Twisted" only on vinyl under the name THE COCKROACHES.

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period, "Foreign Tongues" was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed "Hackney Diamonds". The result is a dynamic and forward-looking record that captures the band's unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.

The album features standout performances from Jagger, Richards and Wood, alongside their core collaborators, including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, THE BEATLES' Paul McCartney, THE CURE's Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS.

"Foreign Tongues" will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited color pressings),exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single "In The Stars" on CD and vinyl formats.